Asian Markets Today: Nikkei Rises, ASX 200 Falls As Trump-Xi, Mideast Risks In Focus

Asian Markets Today: Asian markets traded mixed in early Friday trade as investors remained focused on developments around the Trump-Xi meeting, the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the impact of elevated oil prices and rising global bond yields.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.48%, while the broader Topix gained 0.58%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, declined 0.50%. Markets in China and South Korea remained closed for a holiday.

Asian equities entered the final trading session of the week amid continued uncertainty over the Middle East, surging energy prices and a global bond selloff. Investors are also assessing the implications of higher-for-longer interest rates as Treasury yields continue to climb.

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US equity futures were little changed on Thursday evening. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were each down 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 59 points, or 0.1%. In Thursday's regular session, both the S&P 500 (0.02% down) and Nasdaq Composite (0.01% up) ended largely flat. Dow Jones, meanwhile, ended 0.31% lower

The bond market remained under pressure, with the 10-year US Treasury yield climbing to 5.225% late Thursday, its highest level since 2007. The 30-year Treasury yield also rose to 5.502%.

The rise in yields was driven by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr, persistently elevated energy prices amid the Iran war and a stronger purchasing managers' report. Fed funds futures indicated a roughly 68% probability of a rate hike in October, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Higher Treasury yields have also pushed up borrowing costs. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which tracks the 10-year Treasury yield, rose to 7.45%, its highest level since 2024.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained elevated despite a modest pullback. Brent crude oil was down 0.93% at $106.04 a barrel at last check, keeping energy prices and their potential impact on inflation and global growth in focus.

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