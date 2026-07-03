Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 3

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Stock Market Recap

Benchmark indices extended gains for the second straight session, helped by a rebound in IT stocks after a four-day decline. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.71% to 24,175.70, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.75% to 77,502.12. The Nifty was up 169.85 points and the Sensex advanced 579.48 points.

US Stock Market Recap

The main US stock market indices opened higher on Thursday as higher jobs data eases interest-rate worries. Nasdaq rose over 0.42% at open at 26,148.52 level, S&P 500 was up 0.54% to open at 7,523.47, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.65% to 52,644.46 shortly after open.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Rise As Jobs Data Eases Fed Pivot Fears

Stocks In News

Mphasis: Company re-appointed Nitin Rakesh as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, for a period of five consecutive years.

Company re-appointed Nitin Rakesh as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, for a period of five consecutive years. Stove Kraft: Board of Directors appointed former MD Chandru Kalro as Additional Director and Vice Chairperson, subject to shareholder approval.

Board of Directors appointed former MD Chandru Kalro as Additional Director and Vice Chairperson, subject to shareholder approval. Varun Beverages: South African subsidiary Bevco will merge its subsidiary subsidiary Twizza.

South African subsidiary Bevco will merge its subsidiary subsidiary Twizza. Transrail Lighting: Company infused Rs. 32.35 crore into its UAE wholly-owned subsidiary Transrail Trading LLC.

Company infused Rs. 32.35 crore into its UAE wholly-owned subsidiary Transrail Trading LLC. Sanghvi Movers: CARE Ratings assigned CARE A-/Stable and CARE A2+ ratings to the ₹250 crore bank facilities of Sangreen Future Renewables, arm of Sanghvi Movers.

CARE Ratings assigned CARE A-/Stable and CARE A2+ ratings to the ₹250 crore bank facilities of Sangreen Future Renewables, arm of Sanghvi Movers. SBC Exports: Secured a six-month extension (July–December 2026) of its manpower services contract from MPMMCC-BHU, Varanasi, valued at Rs 32 crore.

Secured a six-month extension (July–December 2026) of its manpower services contract from MPMMCC-BHU, Varanasi, valued at Rs 32 crore. Marico: Reported strong double-digit volume growth in India, sustained international momentum, expects revenue growth in the early twenties and strong profit growth aided by softer copra prices despite higher input costs.

Reported strong double-digit volume growth in India, sustained international momentum, expects revenue growth in the early twenties and strong profit growth aided by softer copra prices despite higher input costs. Parachute Coconut Oil achieved double-digit volume growth, its strongest performance in several quarters.

Bikaji Foods International: Completed the acquisition of a 74% stake in Jai Barbareek Dev Snacks as informed on May 21 2026, making it a subsidiary of the company.

Completed the acquisition of a 74% stake in Jai Barbareek Dev Snacks as informed on May 21 2026, making it a subsidiary of the company. Hindustan Zinc: Achieved its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production at 268 kt, marking the fifth consecutive year of record Q1 mined metal output.

Achieved its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production at 268 kt, marking the fifth consecutive year of record Q1 mined metal output. Samvardhana Motherson International: Dissolved its non-operational indirect wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary Motherson DRSC Automotive Product Trading (Shanghai),

Dissolved its non-operational indirect wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary Motherson DRSC Automotive Product Trading (Shanghai), Lenskart Solutions: Approved merger of wholly owned subsidiaries Dealskart and Lenskart Eyetech into the company and formed an 80:20 manufacturing JV with China's Mingfeng Glassesworld to produce metal spectacle frames in India.

Approved merger of wholly owned subsidiaries Dealskart and Lenskart Eyetech into the company and formed an 80:20 manufacturing JV with China's Mingfeng Glassesworld to produce metal spectacle frames in India. JSW Infrastructure: Moody's assigned an investment-grade Baa3 rating with Stable Outlook and upgraded its US$400 million notes to Baa3.

Moody's assigned an investment-grade Baa3 rating with Stable Outlook and upgraded its US$400 million notes to Baa3. YES Bank: NSE lifted the ban on onboarding new clients by YES Securities after the subsidiary complied with regulatory directions and completed corrective actions.

NSE lifted the ban on onboarding new clients by YES Securities after the subsidiary complied with regulatory directions and completed corrective actions. United Breweries: Received a Rs 116.25 crore demand notice from the Patiala Market Committee over alleged non-payment of market fee and RDF on barley purchases, which the company plans to challenge.

Received a Rs 116.25 crore demand notice from the Patiala Market Committee over alleged non-payment of market fee and RDF on barley purchases, which the company plans to challenge. Belrise Industries: Board approval for raising funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 20,000 million by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instrument

Board approval for raising funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 20,000 million by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instrument UGRO Capital: Raised ₹40 crore through allotment of 141-day commercial papers, maturing on 20 November 2026.

Raised ₹40 crore through allotment of 141-day commercial papers, maturing on 20 November 2026. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: ICRA downgraded the bank's subordinated debt and certificate of deposit ratings, citing weak asset quality and earnings profile based on FY26 financial performance.

ICRA downgraded the bank's subordinated debt and certificate of deposit ratings, citing weak asset quality and earnings profile based on FY26 financial performance. Coal India: Coal supplies to the power sector rose 5.9% YoY to 51.44 MT in June FY27 compared to month last year, while total supplies grew 7.5% YoY and FMC-based dispatches increased 23% in Q1 FY27.

Coal supplies to the power sector rose 5.9% YoY to 51.44 MT in June FY27 compared to month last year, while total supplies grew 7.5% YoY and FMC-based dispatches increased 23% in Q1 FY27. LG Electronics India: GST authorities dropped a proposed tax and penalty demand of Rs 116.72 crore related to alleged excess input tax credit claims for FY22, resulting in no financial impact on the company.

GST authorities dropped a proposed tax and penalty demand of Rs 116.72 crore related to alleged excess input tax credit claims for FY22, resulting in no financial impact on the company. Adani Enterprises: Signed an MoU with IHC Group's IRH to develop a Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($11.5 billion) integrated aluminium project in Odisha through a 50:50 joint venture.

Signed an MoU with IHC Group's IRH to develop a Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($11.5 billion) integrated aluminium project in Odisha through a 50:50 joint venture. Motherson Sumi Wiring India: India Ratings affirmed the IND A1+ rating on the company's Rs 600 crore bank loan facilities.

India Ratings affirmed the IND A1+ rating on the company's Rs 600 crore bank loan facilities. RailTel Corporation: Secured a Rs 16.20 crore contract from Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation for managing the Haryana State Wide Area Network (HSWAN) until December 2027.

Secured a Rs 16.20 crore contract from Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation for managing the Haryana State Wide Area Network (HSWAN) until December 2027. Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Entered into corporate agency agreements with SBI Life and HDFC Life to distribute and service their insurance products through its branch network.

Entered into corporate agency agreements with SBI Life and HDFC Life to distribute and service their insurance products through its branch network. TVS Holdings: Company has subscribed has been allotted an additional 6.58 crore equity shares of Rs. 10 each in Home Credit India Finance, a subsidiary of the Company.

Company has subscribed has been allotted an additional 6.58 crore equity shares of Rs. 10 each in Home Credit India Finance, a subsidiary of the Company. Adani Enterprises: Opened its QIP on 2 July 2026 with a floor price of Rs 3,034.68 per share and an option to offer up to a 5% discount.

Opened its QIP on 2 July 2026 with a floor price of Rs 3,034.68 per share and an option to offer up to a 5% discount. Maruti Suzuki: Inaugurated its Kharkhoda plant with an initial capacity of 0.5 million vehicles annually, scalable to 1 million units, backed by a planned investment of Rs 35,000 crore.

Inaugurated its Kharkhoda plant with an initial capacity of 0.5 million vehicles annually, scalable to 1 million units, backed by a planned investment of Rs 35,000 crore. Avenue Supermarts: Q1 FY27 standalone revenue rose 15.13% YoY to Rs 18,343.49 crore, while the store network expanded to 503 stores.

Q1 FY27 standalone revenue rose 15.13% YoY to Rs 18,343.49 crore, while the store network expanded to 503 stores. India Glycols: Wholly owned subsidiary appointed IGL Spirits Manoj Kumar Rai as Chief Operating Officer.

Wholly owned subsidiary appointed IGL Spirits Manoj Kumar Rai as Chief Operating Officer. GSP Crop Science: Approved a scheme to merge wholly owned subsidiary Rajdhani Petrochemicals and demerge the manufacturing undertaking of wholly owned subsidiary GSP Intermediates into the company.

Approved a scheme to merge wholly owned subsidiary Rajdhani Petrochemicals and demerge the manufacturing undertaking of wholly owned subsidiary GSP Intermediates into the company. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: NCLT approved the merger of wholly owned subsidiaries Jaypore E-Commerce and TG Apparel & Decor with ABFRL.

NCLT approved the merger of wholly owned subsidiaries Jaypore E-Commerce and TG Apparel & Decor with ABFRL. Premier Energies: Approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake battery energy storage, battery cell, battery materials and related technology businesses.

Approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake battery energy storage, battery cell, battery materials and related technology businesses. BLS E-Services: Completed the 100% acquisition of Atyati Technologies for Rs 156.82 crore.

Completed the 100% acquisition of Atyati Technologies for Rs 156.82 crore. Titagarh Rail Systems: Partnered with TuTr Hyperloop to develop indigenous Hyperloop-enabled freight transportation solutions for India.

Partnered with TuTr Hyperloop to develop indigenous Hyperloop-enabled freight transportation solutions for India. Indiabulls: Shareholders approved the preferential issue of warrants worth Rs 1,000.07 crore convertible into equity shares.

Shareholders approved the preferential issue of warrants worth Rs 1,000.07 crore convertible into equity shares. HFCL: CARE Ratings upgraded multiple bank facility ratings of material subsidiary HTL Limited and assigned a Positive outlook, citing improved operational and financial performance.

CARE Ratings upgraded multiple bank facility ratings of material subsidiary HTL Limited and assigned a Positive outlook, citing improved operational and financial performance. Centrum Capital: Acquired the remaining 0.0024% stake in Centrum Financial Services, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Acquired the remaining 0.0024% stake in Centrum Financial Services, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. OneSource Specialty Pharma: USFDA completed a cGMP inspection of its Bengaluru Sterile Product Division facilit and issued one observation, company will respond within the prescribed timeline.

USFDA completed a cGMP inspection of its Bengaluru Sterile Product Division facilit and issued one observation, company will respond within the prescribed timeline. Sanghvi Movers: CARE Ratings assigned CARE A- (Stable) / CARE A2+ ratings to Rs 250 crore bank facilities of wholly owned subsidiary Sangreen Future Renewables.

CARE Ratings assigned CARE A- (Stable) / CARE A2+ ratings to Rs 250 crore bank facilities of wholly owned subsidiary Sangreen Future Renewables. LG Electronics India: GST authorities dropped a proposed demand of Rs 116.72 crore related to alleged excess ITC claims for FY22.

GST authorities dropped a proposed demand of Rs 116.72 crore related to alleged excess ITC claims for FY22. Sanstar - NSE grants in-principle listing approval for 18,024,157 preferential equity shares on July 2, 2026.

- NSE grants in-principle listing approval for 18,024,157 preferential equity shares on July 2, 2026. Sterlite Tech - STL raises INR 1500 Cr through Qualified Institutions Placement

- STL raises INR 1500 Cr through Qualified Institutions Placement Sandhar Technologies – Executed a Share Subscription Agreement with Hero Rooftop Energy Pvt Ltd and Clean Renewable Energy HR 1B Pvt Ltd (SPV) to acquire a minimum 26% stake in the SPV for Rs. 1.63 crore.

– Executed a Share Subscription Agreement with Hero Rooftop Energy Pvt Ltd and Clean Renewable Energy HR 1B Pvt Ltd (SPV) to acquire a minimum 26% stake in the SPV for Rs. 1.63 crore. Ramco Systems – Appointed Raghuveer Sandesh Bilagi as Chief Executive Officer

– Appointed Raghuveer Sandesh Bilagi as Chief Executive Officer PB Fintech (Policybazaar) : Invested Rs. 13 crore in wholly-owned subsidiary PB Pay Pvt Ltd, as part of the previously approved Rs. 20 crore capital infusion, to support expansion and RBI-mandated capital requirements for its payment aggregator business.

: Invested Rs. 13 crore in wholly-owned subsidiary PB Pay Pvt Ltd, as part of the previously approved Rs. 20 crore capital infusion, to support expansion and RBI-mandated capital requirements for its payment aggregator business. Aster DM Healthcare : Board appointed Varun Khanna as MD & Group CEO

: Board appointed Varun Khanna as MD & Group CEO Manorama Industries : Successfully closed its QIP, allocating 34.01 lakh equity shares at Rs. 1,470 per share, raising approximately Rs. 500 crore.

: Successfully closed its QIP, allocating 34.01 lakh equity shares at Rs. 1,470 per share, raising approximately Rs. 500 crore. Capri Global Capital :Acuite Ratings upgraded the company's bank loan facilities and NCD ratings to ‘ACUITE AA+ Stable' from ‘ACUITE AA Stable'

:Acuite Ratings upgraded the company's bank loan facilities and NCD ratings to ‘ACUITE AA+ Stable' from ‘ACUITE AA Stable' BPCL :Step-down subsidiary BPRL Ventures BV increased its stake in Brazil-based IBV Brasil Petroleo Limitada from 60.86% to 100% by acquiring the remaining 39.14% stake for Rs. 2,312 crore.

:Step-down subsidiary BPRL Ventures BV increased its stake in Brazil-based IBV Brasil Petroleo Limitada from 60.86% to 100% by acquiring the remaining 39.14% stake for Rs. 2,312 crore. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: Reduced TruBridge acquisition financing to $635 million from $670 million and approved additional security arrangements involving Healthcare Resource Group and other subsidiaries.

Reduced TruBridge acquisition financing to $635 million from $670 million and approved additional security arrangements involving Healthcare Resource Group and other subsidiaries. Dr. Agarwal's Health Care: Shareholders approved the proposed amalgamation of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital with Dr. Agarwal's Health Care.

Shareholders approved the proposed amalgamation of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital with Dr. Agarwal's Health Care. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Secured a Rs 26.56 crore signalling and Kavach works contract from South Central Railway, taking the Infra Rail & Green Energy order book to Rs 1,159.94 crore.

Secured a Rs 26.56 crore signalling and Kavach works contract from South Central Railway, taking the Infra Rail & Green Energy order book to Rs 1,159.94 crore. Bajaj Electricals: Company Appoints Tiny Sengupta as Chief Marketing Office.

Business Updates

Hindustan Zinc Q1FY27 report

Mined metal production increased 1% YoY to 268 kt.

Saleable metal production rose 4% YoY to 260 kt.

Refined zinc production increased 6% YoY to 213 kt

Refined lead production was 47 kt, down 2% YoY.

Silver production remained stable at 149 tonnes

Wind power generation stood at 133 million units, broadly in line with seasonal wind conditions.



CSB Bank Q1FY27 report

Deposits up 26% YoY to ₹45,415 crore.

CASA up 4% YoY to ₹8,815 crore.

Term deposits rose 33% YoY to ₹36,600 crore.

Gold loan advances jumped 47% YoY to ₹21,906 crore.

Gross advances grew 24% YoY to ₹40,866 crore.



Punjab National Bank Q1FY27 Report



Global deposits increased 8.52% YoY to ₹17,24,840 crore.

Domestic deposits grew 8.63% YoY to ₹16,70,180 crore.

Global advances rose 12.85% YoY to ₹12,75,036 crore.

Domestic advances increased 11.74% YoY to ₹12,05,763 crore.

Global CD ratio improved to 73.92% from 71.09% a year ago.

Coal India Q1FY27 report



Power sector coal supplies rose 1.8% YoY to 154.75 MT in Q1 FY27.

Total coal supplies increased 3.5% YoY to 197.7 MT in Q1 FY27.

Non-regulated sector supplies grew 10% YoY to 43.1 MT in Q1 FY27.

Coal dispatch through FMC infrastructure jumped 23% YoY to 66.76 MT in Q1 FY27. Coal India liquidated 28.3 MT of pithead coal stock during Q1 FY27.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q1FY27 Report



Q1 FY27 disbursements grew ~21% YoY to ₹15,560 crore.

Business assets increased ~12% YoY to ₹1.37 lakh crore.

Collection efficiency remained stable at 95%.

Stage-3 assets are estimated at 3.4%-3.5%, compared with 3.8% a year ago.

Stage-2 assets are estimated at 4.9%-5.0%, compared with 5.9% a year ago. Liquidity position remained strong with a liquidity chest exceeding ₹14,600 crore.





Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles ( JLR subsidiary ) Quarter Report

Wholesales down 9.2% YoY to 79,300 units in Q1 FY27.

Retail sales down 15.3% YoY to 80,000 units.

Volumes impacted by supply disruptions and Jaguar model transition.

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender mix improved to 80.8%,up from 77.2% YoY.

PC Jewellers (Consolidated) Quarter Report



Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue grew approximately 21% YoY.

Outstanding debt reduced by 24% during Q1 FY27.

The company has reduced over 90% of its debt since the September 2024 settlement with banks.

PC Jeweller expects to achieve debt-free status in the current quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance Quarter Report



Gross Disbursement at Rs 19,500 crore in Q1 FY27 vs Rs 17,506 crore in FY26.

AUM in at Rs1,49,610 crore in June 2026 vs Rs1,20,420 crore in June 2025.

AUM in Q1 FY27 grew by approximately Rs 8,904 crore.

Loan Assets at Rs 1,31,150 cr of 30 June 2026 vs Rs 1,05,954 crore June 2025.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Quarter Report



Gross advances grew 26.7% YoY to Rs 47,653 crore in June 2026

Micro finance & micro loans increased 70.2% YoY to Rs 6,019 crore

Non-micro finance & micro loans rose 22.2% YoY to Rs 41,634 crore

Total deposits grew 10.4% YoY to Rs 48,976 crore.

CASA declined 5.5% YoY to Rs 12,307 crore.

CASA ratio stood at 25% compared with 29% year ago.

Cost of funds at 7.05% this Quarter from 7.49% year ago.



Sedemac FY27 Outlook

3 major 2W OEM launches expected, with 2 launches in Q1FY27 and 1 launch in Q4FY27.

E2W MCU and export 3W ISG ECU ramp-up expected to support growth.

Semiconductor supply constraints and commodity inflation may cause mild EBITDA margin pressure.

El Niño-related weather risks could impact Indian 2W demand and the US home standby generator market.



UCO BankQ1FY27 Business Updates



Total Business grew 15.5% YoY to Rs. 6.05 lakh crore.

Total Advances increased 21.3% YoY to Rs. 2.73 lakh crore.

Total Deposits rose 11.0% YoY to Rs. 3.32 lakh crore.

Domestic Advances grew 22.5% YoY to Rs. 2.45 lakh crore.

Domestic Deposits increased 12.1% YoY to Rs. 3.14 lakh crore.

CD Ratio improved to 82.15% from 75.38% YoY.



Bajaj Finance Q1FY27 Business Update

Gross disbursements rose to Rs. 19,500 crore, up 33.1% YoY from Rs. 14,651 crore and 11.4% QoQ from Rs. 17,506 crore.

AUM grew 24% YoY to Rs. 1,49,610 crore as of June 30, 2026.

AUM increased by Rs. 8,904 crore during Q1FY27.

Loan Assets (AR) stood at Rs. 1,31,150 crore, up from Rs. 1,05,954 crore a year ago.

New loans booked increased 20% YoY to 16.13 million.

AUM grew 24% YoY to Rs. 5.47 lakh crore; increased by Rs. 36,900 crore during Q1FY27.

Deposits book stood at Rs. 68,500 crore as of June 30, 2026.



Indian Bank Revised Treasury Bill Linked Lending Rates (TBLR) effective July 3, 2026,

Less than 3 months TBLR reduced to 5.30% from 5.35%.

6 months–1 year TBLR increased to 5.85% from 5.75%.

1–3 years TBLR increased to 5.85% from 5.75%.

MCLR, Base Rate (9.55%), BPLR (13.80%) and RBLR (7.95%) unchanged



Central Bank of India Q1FY27 Business Update



Total Deposits increased 11.7% YoY to Rs. 4.79 lakh crore.

Gross Advances rose 28.8% YoY to Rs. 3.55 lakh crore.

CASA Deposits grew 11.1% YoY to Rs. 2.23 lakh crore.

CASA Ratio stood at 46.61% (down 27 bps YoY).





Sambhv Steel Tubes

Reported highest-ever Q1 sales volume for Value Added Products.

Driven by strong growth in Pre-Galvanised (GP) Coils & Pipes and Stainless Steel Coils, despite industry challenges from global disruptions.

Value Added Products volume grew 27% YoY to 1,01,191 tonnes.

GP Coils & Pipes volume increased 49% YoY to 29,814 tonnes.

Stainless Steel Coils volume rose 56% YoY to 14,760 tonnes.

Structural Pipes & Tubes volume grew 13% YoY to 56,617 tonnes.

Total sales volume remained stable at 1,07,771 tonnes in Q1FY27.



Union Bank Quarterly Report

Gross advances increased 12.5% YoY to Rs 10,96,331 crore from Rs 9,74,489 crore. Total deposits rose 3.5% YoY to Rs 12,83,365 crore from Rs 12,39,933 crore.

Domestic deposits increased 3.5% YoY to Rs 12,82,770 crore from Rs 12,39,506 crore.

CASA deposits rose 11.7% YoY to Rs 4,50,220 crore from Rs 4,03,003 crore.

Domestic advances grew 13.1% YoY to Rs 10,61,128 crore from Rs 9,38,098 crore.

RAM advances increased 11.6% YoY to Rs 6,08,095 crore from Rs 5,45,087 crore. Domestic CD ratio improved to 82.72% from 75.68%.



SEDEMAC Mechatronics Quarterly Report

Control-intensive ECU sales grew 37.1% YoY to 11.08 lakh units in Q1FY27.

TTM ECU sales increased 52.9% YoY to 42.01 lakh units, the highest ever.

Achieved a milestone of selling over 10 lakh motor controllers in a quarter for the first time.

Reached the 1 million units/quarter milestone in Q1FY27

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Q1FY27 Business Update

Gross Loan Book grew 28.9% YoY to Rs. 42,903 crore;

Secured book crossed 50% of total loan book.

Total Deposits increased 25.1% YoY to Rs. 48,307 crore;

CASA deposits grew 37.8% YoY.

Disbursements rose 41.5% YoY to Rs. 9,252 crore

Disbursement growth led by strong growth in FIG, Gold Loans and Vehicle Loans.

MSME loan book grew 54% YoY, while Housing loan book increased 40.8% YoY.

Gold Loan book surged 248.1% YoY and Agri Banking book grew 101% YoY.

GNPA improved to 2.17% from 2.52% YoY;

Micro Banking collection efficiency remained strong at 99.68%.

Corporate Actions

Rolex Rings-Buy Back

Teamlease Services- Buy Back

Board Meetings

Arvind- Fund Raising

Lock in Shares

Gujarat Kidney & Super speciality: 6 Month Lock in, 1 million shares, 0.6% of Total outstanding

Sambhv Steel Tubes: 6 Month Lock in, 28 Million Shares, 9% of Total Outstanding

AGM

Supreme Industries

Nestle

Creditaccess Grameen

Care Rating

DCB Bank

Alkyl Amines

Bulk Block Deals

AWL Agri Business: Australiansuper sold 1.65 cr shares at Rs 180.14 each, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 1.30 cr shares at Rs 180.10 each.

Prakash Industries: Badjate Stock Broking bought 8.98 lk shares at Rs 139.11 each, Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers sold 8.98 lk shares at Rs 139.11 each.

Sai Parenterals: HRTI sold 1.21 lk shares at Rs 637.95 each.

Saksoft: HRTI sold 1.71 lk shares at Rs 182.40 each.

Signpost India: HRTI bought 48,535 shares at Rs 304.08 each.

ADF Foods: QE Securities bought 24,763 shares at Rs 325.42 each.

Cantabil Retail: Think India Opportunities Master Fund sold 9 lk shares at Rs 252.00 each.

Insider Trade

Aarti Pharmalabs: Safechem Enterprises (Promoter Group) disposed 88,268 shares.

Fusion Finance: Devesh Sachdev (Promoter) disposed 2.71 lakh shares.

Capillary Technologies India: Capillary Technologies International(Promoter) disposed 5.86 lakh shares.

Indo Tech Transformers: Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (Promoter) disposed 2 lakh shares.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Ekambar Ajai Ghorpade (Promoter) disposed 2.26 lakh shares, Skand Private Limited (Promoter) acquired 2.26 lakh shares.

Ravindra Energy: Abhay Wadhwa (Promoter Group) disposed 27,777 shares.

Paradeep Phosphates: Zuari Maroc Phosphates Private Limited (Promoter) acquired 3.28 lk shares.

Confidence Petroleum India: Confidence LPG Bottling Private Limited (Promoter Group) acquired 28 lkshares.

Aurum PropTech: Aurum Real Estate Developers Limited (Promoter) acquired 30,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Bliss GVS Pharma , Vedanta Iron And Steel

Bliss GVS Pharma , Vedanta Iron And Steel Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Aegis Logistics

ALSO READ: Ratnadeep Retail Files IPO Papers With SEBI To Raise Rs 400 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework Stage: Aegis Logistic

Aegis Logistic List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Aegis Logistics, EMS, Kirloskar Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, NACL Industries, Sika Interplant Systems, VA Tech Wabag.

F&O Cues

Nifty July ​ futures is up 0.74% to 24270.10 at a premium of 94.4 points.

Nifty Options Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24000

Securities in ban period: Nil

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