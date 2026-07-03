SIP Calculator: Your Rs 5,000 Monthly Investment Turns Into THIS Over 5, 10 And 20 Years

The excitement around systematic investment plans (SIP) in mutual funds is evident among Indian investors. SIP inflows reached a record Rs 32,086 crore in March 2026 and despite broader market volatility, the May 2025 figure dipped marginally to Rs 30,954 crore.

The dip could be a result of tenure completion or booking profits after reaching financial goals. It may also reflect the trend of investors turning to alternative assets amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. What such investors often miss is that SIP is not a short-term product.

In SIP, one puts in a fixed amount regularly, instead of investing a lump sum. It helps people build wealth gradually without needing to time the market. SIPs promote disciplined investing and make it easier to start with small amounts.

The longer one stays invested, the more money they can potentially grow, as market ups and downs tend to even out over time. Even with simple SIPs of Rs 5,000, one can build a substantial corpus if they keep a long-term investment horizon.

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For instance, someone contributing Rs 5,000 per month for 5 years may not see a lot of difference in returns compared to other products. If the same investor continues the SIP for 10 or 20 years, they can witness how the power of compounding works magically over time.

Here's What Calculations Show:

Rs 5,000 SIP For 5 Years:

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 5 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 3,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,12,431

Total value: Rs 4,12,431

Rs 5,000 SIP For 10 Years:

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 10 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 6,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 5,61,695

Total value: Rs 11,61,695

Rs 5,000 SIP For 20 Years:

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 20 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 12,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 37,95,739

Total value: Rs 49,95,739

The calculations show that for the first five years, the returns from Rs 5,000 SIP can seem modest, but time rewards investors. Over 10 years, the investment returns are significant, nearly doubling and over 20 years, the amount grows to over four times, showing how powerful compounding can be.

Investors can accelerate this process by using the ‘step-up' SIP technique. Under this, they can increase their contribution as their income grows annually. Calculations show that increasing contributions 10% every year on a Rs 5,000 SIP can result in a corpus of nearly Rs 1 crore over 20 years. Here, the total required investment amounts to Rs 34.3 lakh.

Investors are urged to frequently assess their portfolio and consult an expert before making any long-term financial commitments.

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