Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Brent Crude Set For Worst Week Since June

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded near 23,915.50. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines after a one-day breather, tracking weak global cues on uncertainty around the ceasefire and reports of renewed Israeli strikes on Lebanon. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.9% lower to settle near 23,780 and the BSE Sensex slumped 1.2% or over 900 points to close marginally above 76,630.
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Sell On TCS With Target Price Of Rs 2,250
Citi has maintained its Sell rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2,250.
The brokerage said Q4 EBIT was in line and expects low single-digit revenue growth to continue.
Citi said the quarter and management commentary included points supporting both positive and negative views, but it remains cautious due to high competitive intensity, the impact of AI-led productivity in existing business and GCC-related pressure. It said Infosys and HCL are its preferred large-cap picks.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Maintains Underperform On TCS; Cuts Target Price To Rs 2,275
Jefferies has maintained its Underperform rating on TCS and cut the target price to Rs 2,275 from Rs 2,350.
The brokerage said Q4 revenue was in line with estimates, while margins missed. It also pointed to weak growth in BFSI and flat year-on-year deal bookings.
Jefferies said AI-led revenue deflation in application managed services could keep growth under pressure, while margins may remain range-bound without stronger revenue growth. It expects EPS CAGR of 5.5% over FY26 to FY29.
Stock Market Live: TCS Posts First Annual Dollar Revenue Decline Since Listing
Tata Consultancy Services reported its first year-on-year decline in US dollar revenue since its 2004 listing. FY26 dollar revenue fell 0.5%, while revenue in constant currency declined 2.4%.
The company had maintained annual growth even during FY21, when dollar revenue had risen 0.6%. In four of the five years before FY26, growth had already slowed to single digits.
The FY26 performance was affected by AI-led pricing pressure and one-off costs, including restructuring expenses of Rs 1,388 crore, labour code-related costs of Rs 2,128 crore and legal expenses of Rs 1,010 crore.