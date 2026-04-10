Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Brent Crude Set For Worst Week Since June

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded near 23,915.50. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines after a one-day breather, tracking weak global cues on uncertainty around the ceasefire and reports of renewed Israeli strikes on Lebanon. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.9% lower to settle near 23,780 and the BSE Sensex slumped 1.2% or over 900 points to close marginally above 76,630.