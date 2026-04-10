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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Brent Crude Set For Worst Week Since June

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded near23,915.50, compared to Thursday's index close of 23,775.10.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Brent Crude Set For Worst Week Since June
Sensex, Nifty today, live updates.
11 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded near 23,915.50. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines after a one-day breather, tracking weak global cues on uncertainty around the ceasefire and reports of renewed Israeli strikes on Lebanon. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.9% lower to settle near 23,780 and the BSE Sensex slumped 1.2% or over 900 points to close marginally above 76,630.

Apr 10, 2026 07:53 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Cuts Nifty Base Case Target To 27,000

  • JPMorgan cut its Nifty 50 base case target to 27,000 from 30,000; bull and bear case targets stand at 30,000 and 20,500.

  • It trimmed FY27 earnings estimates across sectors by 2–10% and lowered India GDP growth forecast by 50 basis points.

  • The brokerage flagged risks from higher crude, a weaker rupee and foreign investor outflows.

  • It expects Q4FY26 Nifty earnings growth at 4% YoY, with margins expanding, but sees pressure building into Q1FY27.

Apr 10, 2026 07:49 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Chris Wood Says India May Benefit If AI Capex Peaks

  • Jefferies’ Chris Wood said India could benefit on a relative-return basis if AI capital expenditure peaks this year.
  • He said India fits the reverse AI trade and added that foreign investors have already sold a large amount of stocks.
  • Wood said downside risks remain, including a renewed conflict in Iran and a sudden stop in domestic mutual fund inflows.
Apr 10, 2026 07:45 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Investec Maintains Buy On TCS; Cuts Target Price To Rs 3,020

  • Investec has maintained its Buy rating on TCS and cut the target price to Rs 3,020 from Rs 3,700.
  • The brokerage said the quarter was in line on revenue, EBIT margins and earnings, while deal wins remained robust.
  • Investec said its EPS estimates remain largely unchanged, but it has cut the price-to-earnings multiple by 20% as it now assumes long-term growth of 5%. It said the risk-reward remains favourable.

Apr 10, 2026 07:41 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Sell On TCS With Target Price Of Rs 2,250

  • Citi has maintained its Sell rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2,250.
  • The brokerage said Q4 EBIT was in line and expects low single-digit revenue growth to continue.
  • Citi said the quarter and management commentary included points supporting both positive and negative views, but it remains cautious due to high competitive intensity, the impact of AI-led productivity in existing business and GCC-related pressure. It said Infosys and HCL are its preferred large-cap picks.

Apr 10, 2026 07:37 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Jefferies Maintains Underperform On TCS; Cuts Target Price To Rs 2,275

  • Jefferies has maintained its Underperform rating on TCS and cut the target price to Rs 2,275 from Rs 2,350.
  • The brokerage said Q4 revenue was in line with estimates, while margins missed. It also pointed to weak growth in BFSI and flat year-on-year deal bookings.
  • Jefferies said AI-led revenue deflation in application managed services could keep growth under pressure, while margins may remain range-bound without stronger revenue growth. It expects EPS CAGR of 5.5% over FY26 to FY29.

Apr 10, 2026 07:32 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: TCS Posts First Annual Dollar Revenue Decline Since Listing

  • Tata Consultancy Services reported its first year-on-year decline in US dollar revenue since its 2004 listing. FY26 dollar revenue fell 0.5%, while revenue in constant currency declined 2.4%.
  • The company had maintained annual growth even during FY21, when dollar revenue had risen 0.6%. In four of the five years before FY26, growth had already slowed to single digits.
  • The FY26 performance was affected by AI-led pricing pressure and one-off costs, including restructuring expenses of Rs 1,388 crore, labour code-related costs of Rs 2,128 crore and legal expenses of Rs 1,010 crore.
Apr 10, 2026 07:27 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: TCS Flags Broad-Based Growth, Sees Strong Deal Momentum

  • TCS said growth was broad-based across verticals, with strong deal momentum in Q4.

  • Annualised AI revenue crossed $2.3 billion, with FY26 marked as a key year for AI scale-up.

  • The company said it has completed its restructuring programme and reported no one-off impact in Q4.

  • It expects some SG&A costs to remain elevated and remains positive on FY27 and international business.

  • The company said it is working with Anthropic and will announce a partnership soon.

Apr 10, 2026 07:22 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: TCS Q4 Profit Rises 29%, Beats Estimates; Deal Wins At $12 Billion

  • Net profit rose 28.72% QoQ to Rs 13,718 crore, above estimates of Rs 13,430 crore; revenue increased 5.38% to Rs 70,698 crore, also beating estimates.

  • Ebit rose 5.8% to Rs 17,870 crore, while margin stood at 25.27%, in line with estimates.

  • Deal wins came in at $12 billion versus estimates of $10 billion, with four large clients added.

  • Revenue grew 1.2% in constant currency terms in Q4, while FY26 revenue declined 2.4%.

  • Annualised AI revenue rose to $2.3 billion from $1.8 billion in Q3.

  • Headcount increased by 2,356 after declines over the previous three quarters.

Apr 10, 2026 07:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Dow, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Surge Overnight

  • US markets closed sharply higher overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 2.85%, its best day since April 2025.
  • The S&P 500 gained 2.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.80%.

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Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500 Notches Longest Winning Run Since October

Apr 10, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asian Markets End Mixed; Kospi And Nikkei Rise

  • Asian markets ended mixed on Friday. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.68%, while the Kosdaq gained 1.14%.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.65%, while the Topix was flat.
  • Japan also plans to release 20 days’ worth of oil reserves from May and had 230 days of oil reserves as of April 6, according to a report by CNBC International.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.51% lower.

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Nikkei, Kospi Rally More Than 1% As Markets Weigh Iran-US Truce

Apr 10, 2026 07:13 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brent Trades Near $97 As Saudi Supply Disruption Lifts Oil

  • Brent crude extended gains on Friday and traded near $97 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude moved above $98 a barrel.
  • Oil found support after attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure cut production capacity by about 600,000 barrels a day.
  • Even after the rebound, Brent remains down more than 10% for the week following the US-Iran ceasefire announced earlier this week.

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Brent Crude Near $97 After Saudi Output Hit By Attacks, But Set For Worst Week Since June

Apr 10, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Nifty

GIFT Nifty traded near 23,915.50, indicating a higher start compared with the previous close of 23,775.10 on the Nifty 50.

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