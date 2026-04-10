Reliance Industries Says No Fuel Cap At Jio-bp Pumps, Calls Reports Localised

Reliance Industries Ltd. said on Friday all its Jio-bp fuel stations are fully operational and there is no cap on fuel purchases, responding to reports that customers faced limits at outlets amid supply concerns.

The company said its stations remain stocked and continue to serve customers without restrictions. The clarification follows reports that some outlets had limited fuel sales to Rs 1,000 per customer per visit.

"All Jio-bp Mobility Stations are fully operational to serve customers and are stocked. We continue to offer our high-performance Active Technology Petrol and Diesel, which provide higher mileage at no extra cost, ensuring greater value for our customers," a Reliance Industries spokesperson told NDTV Profit.

"There is no mandate that limits the amount of fuel dispensed to customers. However, an isolated localised situation may have led to this experience. Our commitment has been, and continues to be, to provide refueling services to every customer who visits Jio-bp," the spokesperson added.

The clarification came after a Bloomberg report said Reliance had capped fuel sales at about $11, or Rs 1,000, per customer at its outlets operated with BP Plc, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said operators at some Jio-bp stations had begun enforcing limits to manage demand and avoid running out of fuel as supply disruptions intensified. The joint venture operates more than 2,000 fuel stations across India.

The reported curbs come as India faces supply risks due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Tanker movement remains affected despite a ceasefire between the US and Iran, while insurers continue to treat the region as high risk.

Brent crude prices have remained volatile as markets track supply risks and inventory levels. Fuel retailers are currently incurring losses on sales. The oil ministry had earlier said that the companies are losing Rs 24.40 per litre on petrol and Rs 104.99 per litre on diesel.

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