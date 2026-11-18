Shares of debt-ridden airline major SpiceJet were locked in the 5% upper price band in Wednesday's trading session as the company's board approved a Rs 5,500-crore fundraise plan to manage the aviation company's rising financial troubles after its toughest year yet. SpiceJet's share price hit the day's high of 9.97 on the BSE, up 5 per cent from the last closing price of 9.50.

This was the sixth straight session of gains for the airline stock, during which it has risen 30 per cent. As of 11.30 am, nearly 5 million shares of SpiceJet had changed hands on BSE.

The airline firm approved the process for fundraising via qualified institutional placed, rights issue and preferential issue. Spicejet aims to increase share capital to 7,500 crore from Rs 2,000 crore. Fresh capital will be raised through the issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities or other permissible instruments, it said in an exchange filing.

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