Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 1,000: Tips Music Board To Consider Buyback On August 5

Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 1,000: Tips Music Ltd. (formerly Tips Industries Ltd.) announced on Wednesday, July 29, that the board will conduct a meeting on Aug. 5, 2026 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares. The small-cap stock, which currently trades under Rs 1,000 apiece, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 on July 22, 2026.

''We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for Buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company,'' said Tips Music in a regulatoru filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The stock last traded 0.68% lower at Rs 688 apiece on BSE.

Tips Music Q1 Results

Tips Music Ltd. reported a mixed set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), with revenue registering strong double-digit growth even as profitability came under pressure due to higher investments in content.

The company reported a 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 43.7 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 45.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 20.9% YoY to Rs 107 crore from Rs 88.1 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 5.3% YoY to Rs 53.5 crore from Rs 56.6 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 50.3% from 64.2%.

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