Reliance Industries' Shares Trade Under Pressure After Soft Q4 Results

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd are trading under pressure after their March-quarter earnings missed Street estimates, with the drag coming largely from its energy businesses and softer retail margins.

RIL shares dropped to a low of 1.27% before recovering slightly, and are currently trading marginally lower at Rs 1,327.60 apiece. The stock is down 15.48% year-to-date.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 11% to Rs 2,94,059 crore versus Rs 2,64,905 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,82,748 crore)

Ebitda down 4% to Rs 44,141 crore versus Rs 46,018 crore (Estimate: Rs 47,343 crore)

Margin contracts 240 basis points to 15.0% versus 17.4% (Estimate: 16.7%)

Profit down 9% to Rs 16,971 crore versus Rs 18,645 crore (Estimate: Rs 16,944 crore)

Macquarie called it a “soft print,” pointing to weakness in oil-to-chemicals and upstream operations. It also flagged a more structural concern — upstream gas EBITDA appears to be in decline, and the brokerage sees incremental downside risk if energy weakness lingers, especially after recent cuts to consensus earnings forecasts.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries Q4 Review: Brokerages Stay Bullish Despite Weak Results, Energy Pressure — Here's Why

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