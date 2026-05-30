Q4 Results Today: Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip Planners, Gujarat Gas, Among Over 600 Firms To Declare Earnings

More than 600 companies are set to announce their January to March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings on May 30, the last day of the ongoing earnings season. Key companies scheduled to report their results include Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip Planners, Gujarat Gas and Nova Agritech, among others.
Investors and analysts will closely track the earnings of these companies for updates on revenue growth, profit margins, demand trends and future guidance. The results are expected to give insights into sectors including FMCG, travel, energy.
Most of these companies will also hold an earnings call to discuss the performance with investors and analysts. Some may also announce dividends as a reward for shareholders.
Key Companies Announcing Q4 Results On May 30
- Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
- Archies Ltd
- Asian Granito India Ltd
- Bharat Gears Ltd
- Brightcom Group Ltd
- Confidence Petroleum India Ltd
- Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd
- Donear Industries Ltd
- Easy Trip Planners Ltd
- Fiem Industries Ltd
- Gammon India Ltd
- Gujarat Gas Ltd
- Indo Count Industries Ltd
- Jai Corp Ltd
- Jindal Photo Ltd
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd
- Jupiter Wagons Ltd
- Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd
- Kiri Industries Ltd
- La Opala RG Ltd
- Linde India Ltd
- MSP Steel & Power Ltd
- Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd
- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd
- Panacea Biotec Ltd
- Patanjali Foods Ltd
- Rajesh Exports Ltd
- Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
- Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
- Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
- Nova Agritech Ltd
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Patanjali Foods Q3FY26 Results
During Q3 of FY26, the company delivered the highest ever revenue from operations of Rs 10,484 crore, registering year-on-year growth of 16.53%. The Ebitda, excluding the exceptional items for the quarter, stood at Rs 492 crore with a margin of 4.69%. Patanjali Foods' consolidated net profit rose 60% to Rs 593 crore for December quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period.
Easy Trip Planners Q3FY26 Resutls
EaseMyTrip, operated by Easy Trip Planners, reported gross booking revenue of Rs 2,213 crore for Q3FY26. The company posted revenue from operations of Rs 152 crore, while Ebitda stood at Rs 13.9 crore with a margin of 8.6%. Profit after tax for the quarter came in at Rs 7.5 crore. In Q3 FY26, hotel and holiday package bookings grew by 84.0% year-on-year, rising from 2.5 lacs to 4.6 lacs
Gujarat Gas Q3FY26 Results
Gujarat Gas reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,865 crore in Q3FY26, compared to Rs 4,333 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 502 crore from Rs 439 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 20% to Rs 266 crore, compared to Rs 222 crore in Q3FY25.
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