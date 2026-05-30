Q4 Results Today: Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip Planners, Gujarat Gas, Among Over 600 Firms To Declare Earnings

More than 600 companies are set to announce their January to March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings on May 30, the last day of the ongoing earnings season. Key companies scheduled to report their results include Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip Planners, Gujarat Gas and Nova Agritech, among others.

Investors and analysts will closely track the earnings of these companies for updates on revenue growth, profit margins, demand trends and future guidance. The results are expected to give insights into sectors including FMCG, travel, energy.

Most of these companies will also hold an earnings call to discuss the performance with investors and analysts. Some may also announce dividends as a reward for shareholders.

Key Companies Announcing Q4 Results On May 30

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

Archies Ltd

Asian Granito India Ltd

Bharat Gears Ltd

Brightcom Group Ltd

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

Donear Industries Ltd

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

Fiem Industries Ltd

Gammon India Ltd

Gujarat Gas Ltd

Indo Count Industries Ltd

Jai Corp Ltd

Jindal Photo Ltd

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd

Kiri Industries Ltd

La Opala RG Ltd

Linde India Ltd

MSP Steel & Power Ltd

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Patanjali Foods Ltd

Rajesh Exports Ltd

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

Nova Agritech Ltd

ALSO READ: Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results: Net Profit Drops 58% To Rs 113 Crore, Revenue Declines 73%

Patanjali Foods Q3FY26 Results

During Q3 of FY26, the company delivered the highest ever revenue from operations of Rs 10,484 crore, registering year-on-year growth of 16.53%. The Ebitda, excluding the exceptional items for the quarter, stood at Rs 492 crore with a margin of 4.69%. Patanjali Foods' consolidated net profit rose 60% to Rs 593 crore for December quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 371 crore in the year-ago period.

Easy Trip Planners Q3FY26 Resutls

EaseMyTrip, operated by Easy Trip Planners, reported gross booking revenue of Rs 2,213 crore for Q3FY26. The company posted revenue from operations of Rs 152 crore, while Ebitda stood at Rs 13.9 crore with a margin of 8.6%. Profit after tax for the quarter came in at Rs 7.5 crore. In Q3 FY26, hotel and holiday package bookings grew by 84.0% year-on-year, rising from 2.5 lacs to 4.6 lacs

Gujarat Gas Q3FY26 Results

Gujarat Gas reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,865 crore in Q3FY26, compared to Rs 4,333 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 502 crore from Rs 439 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 20% to Rs 266 crore, compared to Rs 222 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ: Alkem Labs Q4 Results: Net Profit Declines 28% As One-Time Loss Weighs; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.