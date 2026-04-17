Q4 Results Today: Jio Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, Mastek Among 15 Firms To Share Earnings On April 17

At least 15 companies are scheduled to announce their earnings on April 17, joining the Q4FY26 results season. This will cover their performance from January to March. The quarterly result updates are important as they help investors assess how companies have fared during the period and gauge future prospects and challenges. Key companies set to report Q4 results on April 17 include Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. and Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Most of the firms are expected to host earnings calls to discuss their performance in detail with investors and analysts. These calls give investors a chance to directly engage with senior company management. Additionally, several companies may also announce dividends as a reward for shareholders.

The results season is expected to gather pace in the coming weeks. Over the next two months, more listed companies will line up to share their corporate earnings for Q4, which marked the conclusion of FY26. Along with revenue and profit figures, management commentary on demand trends and outlook for FY27 will also be closely tracked by investors and analysts.

Companies To Announce Q4 On April 17

Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd., Infomedia Press Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd., SecUR Credentials Ltd.

Aditya Birla Money Q4 Results

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. has informed the exchanges that its board will meet on April 17 to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The company added that its trading window remains closed for designated persons such as directors and their relatives, and will reopen 48 hours after the results are announced.

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results

In an exchange filing, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. has said that its board will meet on April 17 to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

The board will also review key reports, including the auditors' report, corporate governance report and AGM notice. The company added that the trading window remains closed for designated persons from April 1 and will reopen 48 hours after the results are announced.

Jio Financial Services Q4 Results

Jio Financial Services Ltd. said that its Board will meet on April 17 to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The board will also consider recommending a dividend. The company added that a presentation event on the Q4 results for investors and analysts will be held later the same day.

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