Q4 Results Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Bharat Coking Coal Among Firms To Declare Earnings

A dozen companies are set to announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 on April 18. Important names that will do so include HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd. and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. Investors and analysts can analyse the results to gauge the company's performance in the fourth quarter. Some of the companies could also announce a dividend.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 18

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Nilachal Refractories Ltd.

Punctual Trading Ltd.

Suryachakra Power Corporation Ltd.

Virgo Global Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd.

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Yes Bank Q3 Results

Yes Bank reported a 1.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated total income to Rs 9,272.31 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 9,416.05 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit jumped 54.44% YoY to Rs 956.55 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 619.38 crore in Q3FY25.

Bharat Coking Coal Q3 Results

Bharat Coking Coal saw a 24.55% YoY decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2,782.80 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,688.23 crore in Q3FY25. The company reported a loss of Rs 22.88 crore in Q3FY26 compared to a profit of Rs 424.99 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

ICICI Bank Q3 Results

ICICI Bank reported a 2.89% YoY rise in consolidated total income to Rs 76,782.08 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 74,626.56 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit fell 2.68% YoY to Rs 12,537.98 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 12,883.37 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement: Can FY26 Payout Top Estimates For Fifth Consecutive Year?

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