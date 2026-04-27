Q4 Results Today: Coal India, Varun Beverages, Bajaj Housing Finance Among 45+ Companies To Declare Earnings

Over 45 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on April 27. Key firms announcing fourth-quarter results on April 27 include Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, Adani Total Gas and SBI Cards and Payment Services. Dividend declarations may accompany the results from a few of these companies. Several have also lined up earnings calls to walk investors through their fourth-quarter FY26 performance.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 27

Aanchal Ispat Ltd., AGI Greenpac Ltd., Aptus Pharma Ltd., Astec Lifesciences Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., AVI Polymers Ltd., Aye Finance Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Bondada Engineering Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd.

Prataap Snacks Ltd., Eco Recycling Ltd., Fabtech Technologies Ltd., Family Care Hospitals Ltd., Huhtamaki India Ltd., International Travel House Ltd., Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd., Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd., Kalind Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd., Kotyark Industries Ltd., LKP Securities Ltd., Lykis Ltd., Mahip Industries Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., The Phoenix Mills Ltd., Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd., Piramal Finance Ltd., Plastiblends India Ltd., Punjab & Sind Bank, Rallis India Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Shekhawati Industries Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., Trishakti Industries Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Umiya Buildcon Ltd., Unicommerce Esolutions Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Websol Energy System Ltd.

ALSO READ: Infosys Dividends: Narayana Murthy's 2-Year Old Grandson To Earn Over Rs 7 Crore In FY26 Payouts

Coal India Q3 Results

Coal India reported a 4.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated total income to Rs 37,315.83 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 39,001.82 crore in Q3FY25. Profit fell 15.6% YoY to Rs 7,165.98 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 8,491.22 crore in Q3FY25.

UltraTech Cement Q3 Results

UltraTech Cement saw a 21.85% YoY rise in consolidated total income to Rs 21,965.26 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 18,026.15 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit climbed 26.8% YoY to Rs 1,729.44 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,363.44 crore in Q3FY25.

Adani Total Gas Q3 Results

Adani Total Gas saw a 10% growth in its profit after tax to Rs 157 crore for its standalone third quarter results for FY26. It also registered a growth of 15% to Rs 313 crore for its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. Its revenue from operations also increased by 17% to reach Rs 1,631 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.