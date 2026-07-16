Q1 Results Today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, BHEL, Jio Financial Among 40 Companies In Focus

More than 40 companies, including Wipro, Jio Financial Services, BHEL, Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels and Polycab India, are set to announce their June-quarter earnings today, making July 16 one of the busiest days of the Q1 earnings season. Wipro's interim dividend decision and management commentary from major companies are expected to remain key market triggers.

Investors and market watchers will closely examine the results for insights into these companies' financial performance during the April-June quarter.

Key Companies Announcing Q1 Results Today

Wipro Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For

Interim dividend announcement

Revenue growth and guidance

Large deal wins

AI and cloud business momentum

Margin performance

Jio Financial Services Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For

Loan book growth

Customer additions

Progress in digital financial services

Updates on joint ventures

Future growth roadmap

Tech Mahindra Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For

EBIT margin trend

Growth in communications business

Large deal wins

Hiring and attrition

FY27 outlook

BHEL Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For

Order inflows

Order book size

Revenue execution

Margin improvement

Management commentary on upcoming project pipeline

ITC Hotels Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For

Occupancy rates

Average room rates (ARR)

RevPAR

Asset Expansion

Polycab India Q1: Key Things To Watch Out For

Cables and wires revenue

FMEG growth

Export performance

Margin trends

Demand outlook

ALSO READ: RIL Q1 Preview: Profit Seen Jumping 20%; Jio, Retail, New Energy Outlook To Take Centre Stage

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 16

360 ONE WAM Ltd. 5paisa Capital Ltd. Alok Industries Ltd. Alacrity Securities Ltd. Atishay Ltd. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Borosil Renewables Ltd. Ceat Ltd. Chembond Chemicals Ltd. D. B. Corp Ltd. Deccan Polypacks Ltd. G N A Axles Ltd. Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. Heritage Foods Ltd. Harmony Capital Service Ltd. Integra Engineering India Ltd. ITC Hotels Ltd. Jayshree Chemicals Ltd. Jio Financial Services Ltd. Machhar Industries Ltd. Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. Menon Bearings Ltd. Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. Nelco Ltd. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. Ontic Finserve Ltd. Onward Technologies Ltd. Piramal Finance Ltd. PNB Gilts Ltd. Polycab India Ltd. Prabhhans Industries Ltd. Sampark India Logistics Ltd. South Indian Bank Ltd. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. Tech Mahindra Ltd. Telge Projects Ltd. Terraform Magnum Ltd. Terraform Realstate Ltd. TRF Ltd. WeWork India Management Ltd. Wipro Ltd.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results July 15 Highlights: HDB Financial Profit Rises 38%, Union Bank of India Net Profit Rises 29.6%

Wipro Q1FY27 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 7, Wipro said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 15-16 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27.

Wipro Q1FY27 Results: Conference Call Details

The company has also shared the details of its earnings call for investors and analysts following the announcement of Q1FY27 results.

At 7:00 PM IST, following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company's performance for the quarter.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the schedule of Earnings Conference Call to be held on July 16, 2026,” it said.

Dial-in & Webcast Details:

Webcast Link: Access the live audio through the Chorus Call Event Webcast.

Primary Access Toll Number (India): +91 22 6280 1120 / +91 22 7115 8021

International Toll-Free: 1 866 746 2133 (USA), 800 101 2045 (Singapore), 0 808 101 1573 (UK), 800 964 448 (Hong Kong)

Tech Mahindra Q1FY27 Results: Date

Tech Mahindra will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 16-17 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The audited financial results will be considered and declared on July 16.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The Quarterly Earnings Conference Call is scheduled to be held on July 16 at 5:30 PM with several Analysts/Investors/Funds to brief them on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2026.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Q1FY27 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated July 9, BHEL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for July 16 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.