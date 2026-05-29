PhysicsWallah Shares Jump 5% As Brokerages Stay Bullish On Q4 Revenue Beat — Check Target Price

Shares of PhysicsWallah jumped 5% in early trade on Friday, May 30, as global brokerages placed bullish bets on the edtech giant over strong March quarter earnings. The stock opened 2.25% higher at Rs 114.51 against a previous close of Rs 111.99 apiece on the NSE and rose another 35 to hit an intraday high of Rs 117.95 apiece so far on the NSE. Shares last traded 1.27% higher at Rs 113.41 apiece on the NSE. The company has significantly trimmed its losses and turned Ebitda positive in Q4FY26.

PhysicsWallah Ltd. drew mixed-to-positive commentary from brokerages after what analysts described as a large beat on revenue and Ebitda, with Goldman Sachs maintaining a neutral rating while raising its target price to Rs 133 from Rs 130. The current market price is Rs 112.10 and Goldman Sachs' revised target price implies an upside of about 18.6%.

The brokerage said the company offered some clarity on capital allocation, noting that PhysicsWallah does not expect to make any material investments in the K-12 segment. It said this could help allay investor concerns around capital allocation. However, Goldman Sachs added that the strategy behind the company's Rs 120 crore investment in its NBFC arm remains limited, which could weigh on the stock's multiples.

HSBC maintained its 'buy' rating on PhysicsWallah with a target price of Rs 135, implying an upside of about 20.4% from the current price. The brokerage said offline expansion was fuelling growth, with total revenue rising 51% year-on-year, driven by offline expansion and rising premiumisation in the online business. HSBC said long-term value creation would depend on successful execution of the offline business and K-12 online penetration. It forecast a FY26-30 Ebitda CAGR of 60%.

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PhysicsWallah's Q4 Results

PhysicsWallah Ltd's net loss shrunk 75% to Rs 74.9 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to loss of Rs 293 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Consolidate revenue of the edu-tech firm advanced by 50.7% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 919 crore in comparison to Rs 610 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose to Rs 28.8 crore from loss of Rs 228.5 crore. The company has turned Ebitda positive for the first time since its listing on Nov. 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: PhysicsWallah Q4 Results: Loss Shrinks 75% As EdTech Firm Turns Ebitda Positive First Time Since Listing

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