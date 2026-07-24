Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 24: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Brent crude extended its rally on Friday, climbing above the $100-per-barrel mark and hovering near multi-month highs as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuelled concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

At last count, Brent crude was trading at $100.18 per barrel, after briefly crossing the key psychological level.

Oil prices surged on Thursday following reports of attacks on tankers in the Red Sea and US President Donald Trump's warning of a "massive attack" against Iran. Brent crude settled 7% higher at $100.69 per barrel, its first close above the $100 mark since May 26.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose about 6% to settle at $92.19 per barrel. Oil prices have now rallied more than 30% this month amid intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

The sustained rise in crude prices could pose challenges for India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements. Higher oil prices also come at a time when domestic fuel prices have witnessed multiple upward revisions in recent months, adding to inflationary concerns.

Petrol Prices On July 24

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel Prices On July 24

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.





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