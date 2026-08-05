PB Fintech Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

PB Fintech Limited, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held today to discuss and approve the financial results for the first quarter, covering April to June fiscal performance. Headquartered in Gurugram, PB Fintech is the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, India's leading online insurance and digital lending platforms.

It operates in two segments, Insurance web aggregator/Insurance broker services and other services. The company offers Policybazaar, an online platform to buy and sell insurance products, such as health, term, motor, and travel insurance products. It also provides Paisabazaar, a digital lending platform that enables consumers to compare, choose, and apply for personal credit products, including personal, business, and home loans, as well as credit cards and loans against property.

Here's everything you need to know about PB Fintech's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Also Read: PB Fintech Slumps Nearly 6% As Over One Crore Shares Change Hands In Block Deals

PB Fintech Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 31, PB Fintech Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, along with the limited review report of the Auditors thereon.

The company has not announced any proposal to consider an interim dividend at the board meeting.

PB Fintech Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company also informed that the Board of Directors will hold its earnings conference call for shareholders, investors and analysts on Wednesday, Aug. 05, at 06:00 PM (IST) post approval and declaration of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Here's the mandatory pre-registration link for joining the earnings call:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T9WEOxcOSSSKxqnh3xKEFw

Once registered, a confirmation email will be sent with important details for the call.

PB Fintech Q1 Results: What To Watch Out

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when PB Fintech reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth

Insurance premium growth

Adjusted EBITDA / operating margins

Net profit

New customer acquisition

Paisabazaar lending business

Management commentary and FY27 outlook

Regulatory developments

PB Fintech Share Price Performance

Shares of PB Fintech have gained 0.06% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has declined 1.17%, while it has risen 11.26% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 12.88%, and it has declined 10.30% over the past one year.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,974 on Sept. 4, 2025, and its 52-week low of Rs 1,364 on March 9, 2026, on the NSE.

PB Fintech Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

PB Fintech's net profit surged 53.5% at Rs 261 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 170 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification.

Consolidated revenue of Policybazaar parent advanced by 36.7% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 2,061 crore in comparison to Rs 1,508 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes, rose 94.3% to Rs 218 crore from Rs 112 crore. Margins expanded to 10.6% from 7.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

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