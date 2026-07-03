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PB Fintech Slumps Nearly 6% As Over One Crore Shares Change Hands In Block Deals

Around 1.16 crore shares, or 2.5% of the company's outstanding equity, changed hands through two block deals, according to exchange data.

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PB Fintech Slumps Nearly 6% As Over One Crore Shares Change Hands In Block Deals
Source: NDTV Profit
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PB Fintech Ltd
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Shares of PB Fintech Ltd., the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, slumped nearly 6% in Friday's trade after large block deals were executed. Around 1.16 crore shares, or 2.5% of the company's outstanding equity, changed hands through two block deals, according to exchange data. The transaction comes after reports that Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd. planned to pare its stake via a block sale.

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The shares were offered at a floor price of Rs 1,604 apiece, representing a 4.6% discount to Thursday's NSE closing price of Rs 1,682.10. Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd. acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

Shareholding data for the quarter ended March 2026 showed Macritchie Investments owned 6.47% of PB Fintech under the foreign direct investment category. The company has witnessed multiple block deals over the past year, including stake sales by co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, while Tencent Cloud Europe BV also pared its holding through block transactions earlier this year.

PB Fintech reported a 54% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to R261 crore for the March quarter, driven by robust growth in new health and life insurance policies.

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