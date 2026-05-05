Paytm Q4FY26 Results This Week: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet this week to consider and approve Q4FY26 results. The results, covering the January to March period, will be the final fiscal quarterly review of FY26.

Paytm will disclose its earnings, revenue, other business aspects and how well it has recovered from the ongoing regulatory stress. It will also hold an earnings conference call to discuss the performance with the investors and analysts.

Paytm Q4FY26 Results Date

The company will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors on Wednesday, May 6. The meeting will consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31.

Paytm Q4 Earnings Conference Call

Following the results, the company will host an earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, May 7. This call is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (IST). During the call, management will discuss the financial performance and key developments with investors and analysts.

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Paytm Q4 Trading Window

In line with SEBI's prevention of insider trading norms, Paytm informed the exchanges that the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives till Friday, May 8.

Paytm Q3FY26 Results

Paytm consolidated operating revenue stood at Rs 2,194 crore, up 20% year-on-year compared to Rs 1,828 crore in the same period last year. The company posted Ebitda of Rs 156 crore versus a loss of Rs 223 crore a year earlier. Margins improved to 7% from -12%. Net profit (PAT) came in at Rs 225 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 208 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Paytm Share Price History

In the last five trading sessions, the Paytm share price has risen by 2.12%, while it is up 8.06% over the past month. However, the stock has seen a six-month decline of 15.80% and a year-to-date fall of 13.91%. Over the one-year period, the stock is up 28.41%. The stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 1,381 recorded on Dec. 2, 2025 on NSE and the 52-week low is Rs 808, recorded on May 7, 2025. At 10:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Paytm shares were trading 0.34% lower at Rs 1,112 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.70% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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