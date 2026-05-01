Berger Paints To Hike Prices By 35% From May 5 As Input Costs Surge

India's paint sector is bracing for yet another round of price increases, as rising input costs driven by global supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions continue to squeeze margins.

Berger Paints has told NDTV Profit that it will implement a fresh round of price hikes of 3–5% effective May 5, 2026, as manufacturers pass on higher costs linked to crude-based raw materials. The move comes amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty, including the Iran conflict, which has pushed up prices of key inputs.

The company said it remains confident on the demand front, noting that consumption trends are improving and the market is expected to absorb the latest round of increases.

This marks the third round of price hikes by Berger Paints in just over a month. The company had earlier rolled out a second increase of 5–10% effective April 9, following an initial hike on March 30 across premium and luxury emulsions. The pace of revisions highlights the sharp escalation in cost pressures faced by the sector.

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Across the industry, other major players are also expected to follow suit. According to sources, companies such as Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Birla Opus, and AkzoNobel India are likely to raise prices by up to 5% from May 5, marking their third coordinated round of hikes since late March.

Asian Paints has already undertaken multiple revisions in April, increasing prices by 6–8% in two phases—first on April 10 across emulsions, enamels and wood finishes, followed by another hike on April 21. A report by Nomura suggests the company could implement an additional 3–5% increase from May 5.

The primary driver behind these hikes remains the surge in raw material costs. Nearly 40–50% of paint production expenses are linked to crude oil derivatives such as solvents, monomers and resins. Volatility in global oil markets—exacerbated by geopolitical tensions—continues to translate directly into higher manufacturing costs.

For now, paint makers are focused on protecting margins through calibrated price increases. The upcoming May 5 revision reflects the industry's ongoing effort to balance cost pressures with steady demand, even as uncertainty around crude prices and supply chains persists.

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