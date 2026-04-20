Asian Paints Announces Second Round Of Price Hikes Amid Rising Input Costs

As ongoing geopolitical takes a toll on the world's supply chain, Asian Paints Ltd. has annunced a second round of price hikes, ranging from 3-5%. The new prices will be effective from May 5, 2026, in what can be construed as a direct impact of the rising input prices.

This is the second time Asian Paints has implemented price hikes, having earlier issued a hike in range of 6-8% in March, which in turn, became effective from April 2026.

Asian Paints had earlier maintained that the price hikes were implemented in order to combat the volatile input costs and raw material prices, which have been impacted by the Iran war and the uncertain geopolitical scenario.

Indeed, rising crude prices have taken a toll on Asian Paints, as much of the raw material inputs in the paints business are essentially linked to petrochemicals. These includes solvents, additives and intermediates as well as packaged materials.

When crude prices rise, petrochemical produces often raise prices of these inputs and if the trend becomes a prolonged one, paint companies are often forced to issue price hikes.

ALSO READ: Asian-Paints' 6-8% Price Hike: Brokerages Are Split On Demand Outlook — Should You Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

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