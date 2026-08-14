Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend News, What To Watch, Share Price

Patanjali Foods Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet this week to consider and approve the company's financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Investors tracking the company will closely monitor recent market volatility, ongoing margin pressures, rural FMCG demand trends, and strategic progress in higher-margin segments.
Patanjali Foods is an FMCG company with businesses spanning edible oils, food and other fast-moving consumer goods.
Here's everything you need to know about Patanjali Foods Ltd.'s Q1FY27 results schedule.
Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend
In an exchange filing dated Aug. 7, Patanjali Foods announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 and take on record the limited review report issued by the statutory auditors of the company.
The board will also consider declaring the third interim dividend for FY26 and the first interim dividend for FY27.
Stay updated with the latest announcements, key numbers and management commentary in our Q1 Results Live blog.
Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule
Post announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, the company will host an earnings call with analysts/investors on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 at 9:30 AM (IST) to discuss the financial and operational performance of the company.
Conference Dial-in Numbers:
Universal Numbers: +91 22 6280 1309 / +91 22 7115 8210
International Toll-Free Numbers
US: +1 866 746 2133
UK: +0 808 101 1573
Singapore: +800 101 2045
Hong Kong: +800 964 448
Japan: +0 053 116 1110
Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch
Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Patanjali Foods reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:
- Edible oils volume/value growth
- Food & FMCG growth
- Gross/EBITDA margin recovery
- Raw-material costs
- Rural demand
- Impact of pricing actions
- Contribution from higher-margin food/FMCG businesses
- FY27 margin and growth outlook
Patanjali Foods Share Price Performance
As of Aug. 13, shares of Patanjali Foods declined 1.02% over the past five trading sessions. In the past month, the stock has fallen 13.45%, while it has declined 32.08% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 35.14%, while it has fallen 40.94% over the past year.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 614.99 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 328.20 apiece on July 15, 2026
Patanjali Foods Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot
- Net Profit Up 46.2% At Rs. 524 crore Vs Rs. 359 crore YoY
- Saw Tax Write-Back Of Rs. 379 crore In Q4
- Revenue Up 17.3% At Rs. 11,156 crore Vs Rs. 9,512 crore YoY
- Ebitda Down 13.7% At Rs. 445 crore Vs Rs. 516 crore YoY
- Ebitda Margin At 4.0% Vs 5.4% YoY
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