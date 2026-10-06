Oracle Healthcare Breach Exposes Personal Data Of Nearly 20 Million People

A cybersecurity breach last year of Oracle Corp.'s healthcare unit compromised personal information belonging to nearly 20 million people, according to information released by the Texas attorney general.

In a report issued Friday, the Texas AG said the company disclosed that Social Security numbers, addresses and medical information of almost 20 million people, including about 3 million Texans, were taken in the hack. Oracle in March 2025 alerted some customers to the cyberattack, saying it occurred sometime after Jan. 22, although the Texas-based company didn't release the number of patients' electronic health records that were affected.

Oracle declined to comment Monday on the disclosure. The Texas attorney general's office didn't respond to requests for comment.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Oracle's healthcare customers include regional hospitals and clinics, the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It's unclear how the breach may have affected Oracle's federal government customers, although a spokesperson for Veterans Affairs said at the time of the March 2025 disclosure that it wasn't affected.

Texas medical system Christus Health and the Tri-City Medical Center in California said the severity of the breach varied by patient but the compromised information could include names, Social Security numbers, doctors, diagnoses, medicines, test results and other information.

The two organizations said they were among many Oracle customers affected by the breach. The FBI investigated the cyberattack and attempts by hackers to force medical companies to pay ransoms, Bloomberg News reported in March 2025.

In the March 2025 disclosure, Oracle told customers that the attackers accessed older servers from Cerner Corp., which Oracle acquired in 2022 for $28 billion. The company said the data hadn't yet been shifted to Oracle's cloud storage service, according to the notice.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.