Oracle Financial Declares Bumper Dividend Of Rs 270/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. declared a bumper dividend of Rs 270 per share, along with announcing the fourth quarter results for the fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The firm set the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders as May 7. The interim dividend will be disbursed on or before May 21.

The company's consolidated net profit saw an uptick of 38.1% tp Rs 842 crore on a sequential basis, compared to the previous quarter's Rs 610 crore. The financial services company's revenue was up 5.1% to Rs 2,065 crore sequentially in comparison to Rs 1,966 crore in the preceding quarter The firm's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was up 29.5% at Rs 1,041 crore from last quarter's Rs 804 crore.

The company's EBIT margin expanded to 50.4% from 40.9%.

Oracle Financial Services Software Q4FY26 Results Highlights ( Cons,QoQ)

Net Profit Up 38.1% At Rs 842 crore Vs Rs 610 crore

Revenue Up 5.1% At Rs 2,065 crore Vs Rs 1,966 crore

EBIT Up 29.5% At Rs 1,041 drore Vs Rs 804 crore

EBIT Margin At 50.4% Vs 40.9%

The company's net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025-26 was down 6.3% to Rs 541 crore compared to Rs 578 crore for the previous quarter. Its revenue was up 2.5% to Rs 1,715 crore from 1,674 crore in the preceding quarter.

Share price of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. saw a 2.47% uptick to end at Rs 8,126.50 compared to a 0.81% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: Oracle Financial Declares Bumper Dividend Of Rs 270/Share As Profit, Revenue Jump

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