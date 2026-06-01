AI Momentum, Oil Relief, And Nifty's Next Move | Niraj Shah Decodes Global Crosscurrents

Wall Street enters the first week of June riding record highs, buoyed by relentless AI-driven gains in technology and semiconductor stocks and growing optimism that the US-Iran conflict — ongoing since February — could see a meaningful de-escalation. A potential 60-day ceasefire extension has already triggered a sharp drop in oil prices (WTI and Brent both down significantly in May), easing inflation fears and supporting broader risk appetite. Indian markets had a sticky last week, largely due to late-hour selling on Friday on account of the MSCI rebalancing-led impact. Simply put, global equity markets will be highly sensitive to shifting macroeconomic crosscurrents, particularly concerning international trade tensions and central bank monetary policies.

Global Risks And The Bigger Picture

Sustained Iran ceasefire progress (further oil relief), blowout AI/tech earnings, and benign labour/inflation data that keep the soft-landing narrative alive are upside catalysts. However, downside risks remain: a geopolitical flare-up if truce talks falter (leading to an oil spike and higher inflation expectations), or disappointing jobs and services PMI prints. Furthermore, a broader slowdown signaling stark central-bank divergence (with the Fed on hold while others tighten) could severely impact market sentiment.

The Latest From Donald Trump

Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is "in no hurry" to make a deal with Iran and "if we don't get what we want, we are going to end it in a different way." Last weekend, Trump said a deal was going to be announced "shortly." Keep in mind, today marks 95 days since the Iran war began.

Earnings Season On The Global Front Continues

High-profile tech and AI-related names dominate. Expect focus on Broadcom (AVGO), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Monday), and others. Nvidia's CEO keynote at Computex in Taipei could also generate headlines on AI infrastructure demand. Strong beats or forward guidance here would likely extend the rally. Tech stays in focus, naturally. The Information Technology sector now accounts for 37% of the S&P 500's market cap, an all-time high, a percentage which has nearly doubled since the 2020 market bottom.

ALSO READ: The Week Ahead: US-Iran Tensions, Monsoon, RBI MPC Decision, IPOs

Inflation Watch Amid Energy Volatility In Europe And Japan

European bourses have lagged US gains but remain supported by resilient corporate results in industrials and materials. The region faces direct exposure to energy prices from the Middle East tensions. Markets are pricing in modest ECB tightening later in 2026 (including possible June/October moves), though the central bank will watch oil pass-through closely. A hotter-than-expected inflation print could pressure stocks short-term by raising borrowing-cost fears, but any signs of de-escalation in oil would be welcomed. In Asia, the Bank of Japan is widely expected to hike rates in June (to 1.0%), but this week's focus is more on global spillovers than local policy.

What Around India?

Indian equities are starting the new month and derivatives series in a consolidation mode, with the Nifty staying within the 23,000–25,000 band as persistent FII selling is counterbalanced by robust DII inflows. The market is increasingly turning into a stock-picker's play, with domestic money moving selectively into sectors such as metals, pharma, and power, along with possible short-covering in IT, while elevated FII short positions in index futures continue to limit the broader upside. Pharma sector is turning out to be the leader in this quarter. Not only have the results been strong, but with Wockhardt receiving the USFDA approval for its main drug, WCK 5222, popularly known as Zaynich, there might be excitement on that too in the morning.

Keep in mind - markets never move in straight lines, but the setup favours continuation of the bull trend - provided the data and geopolitics align. Stay tuned.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC Meet: Rates Likely To Remain Unchanged Amid Middle East Crisis

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.