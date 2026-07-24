NTPC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12%, Beats Estimates; Board Approves Rs 12,000 Crore NCD Fundraising

State-run power producer NTPC Ltd. reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended June, with both profit and operating performance surpassing analysts' estimates.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,721 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ahead of the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 6,224 crore. Net profit increased 11.8% year-on-year from Rs 6,011 crore.

Consolidated revenue rose 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 50,741 crore, broadly in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 50,837 crore, compared with Rs 47,064 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating performance was stronger than expected, with Ebitda rising 29% year-on-year to Rs 16,231 crore, significantly above the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,709 crore. Ebitda in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 12,579 crore.

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The company's Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 32% from 26.7% a year earlier, comfortably exceeding analysts' estimate of 28.9%, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

Separately, NTPC informed exchanges that its board has approved raising up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fundraising will provide the company with additional financial flexibility to support its capital expenditure plans and other corporate requirements.

NTPC shares ended 0.40% lower on Friday at Rs 347.20 per share. The earnings were announced after market closing on Friday. The shares have risen 1.71% in the last one week but it fell 2.62% in the last one month.

Year-to-date shares have risen 3.39% and 2.6% in the last one year.

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