Five Stocks To Buy Today: NTPC, BEL, NHPC And More | April 17, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the power, defense, metals, and capital goods sectors.

Top picks include power majors NTPC and NHPC, defense heavyweight Bharat Electronics (BEL), metal giant Jindal Steel & Power, and engineering major Siemens.

​Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

​NTPC

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, sees upside in the power utility space. He has recommended a buy on NTPC for an upside target of Rs 410, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 392.

​Bharat Electronics (BEL)

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, identified a buying opportunity in the defense sector. He recommended entering BEL at the current market price of Rs 456.85 for a target of Rs 475, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 446.

​Jindal Steel & Power

Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, highlighted momentum in the metals sector with a buy call on Jindal Steel. He suggested an entry at Rs 1,231 for a target of Rs 1,260, while keeping a stop loss maintained at Rs 1,215.

​NHPC

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking also sees value in the hydropower segment, placing a buy rating on NHPC. He recommended entering the stock at the current price of Rs 81.65 for an upside target of Rs 85, advising a stop loss at Rs 78.

​Siemens

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities sees technical strength in the capital goods major Siemens. He recommended a long position with a target of Rs 3,700, advising traders to place a stop loss at Rs 3,475.

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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