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NSE Active Investors Decline In FY26 For First Time In Three Years

The decline in active investors has been largely driven by the country's top brokerage firms, which together account for a dominant share of NSE's retail client base.

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NSE Active Investors Decline In FY26 For First Time In Three Years
Indian equities performed poorly in FY26, with the blue-chip Nifty 50 and the broader Nifty 500 indices ending over 4% and nearly 3% lower, respectively.
Photo source: NSE
  • Active retail investors on NSE dropped by 35-40 lakh in FY26 after three years of growth
  • NSE's active client base declined from 4.9 crore to 4.55 crore in FY26
  • Total investors rose by 1.3 crore, but fewer accounts traded actively
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After three years of significant growth, active participation by retail investors on the National Stock Exchange of India has seen a notable decline in financial year 2026, even as the overall investor base continues to expand, according to exchange data.

The number of active investors on India's largest bourse has fallen by approximately 35-40 lakh during the year, marking the first such decline in the past three years. As a result, NSE's active client base has slipped from around 4.9 crore to about 4.55 crore. This reversal comes after retail trading participation peaked in FY25, driven by strong equity market performance.

While new investor additions remained strong, translating into a rise of nearly 1.3 crore in total investors, a smaller proportion of these accounts were actively trading.

The decline in active investors has been largely driven by the country's top brokerage firms, which together account for a dominant share of NSE's retail client base.

Zerodha, Angel One and Upstox led the fall in active trading accounts, reflecting reduced activity among smaller and more price-sensitive retail investors. Overall, the top four brokers account for roughly 63% of NSE's active client base, amplifying the impact of any slowdown at these firms on aggregate participation data.

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Indian equities performed poorly in FY26, with the blue-chip Nifty 50 index and the broader Nifty 500 ending over 4% and nearly 3% lower, respectively. Geopolitical tensions, trade and tariff uncertainties, shock from artificial intelligence to traditional IT and consulting businesses and sluggish corporate earnings growth have been the key contributors behind the decline.

ALSO READ: NSE Gets Govt Nod For Name Reservation Of Proposed Coal Exchange Firm

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