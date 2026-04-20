Nestle India Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

Nestle India Ltd. will announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. It is a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Nestle S.A. The company operates nine manufacturing facilities in India and produces brands like Maggi, Nescafe, Cerelac, and KitKat. Here's everything you need to know about Nestle India's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Nestle India Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated March 24, Nestle India said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 21 to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Separately, in another exchange filing dated April 10, Nestle India said the Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any, for the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

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Nestle India Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from April 1 to April 23, in compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.

Nestle India Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the schedule for its earnings call to discuss the Q4FY26 results with investors and analysts.

Nestle India Q3 Results

Nestle India reported an 18.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 5,678.75 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,784.17 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 45.12% YoY to Rs 998.42 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 688.01 crore in Q3FY25.

Nestle India Share Price History

Shares of Nestle India have risen 3.76% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 7.43% but in the past six months, they are down 0.23%. On a year-to-date basis, Nestle India share price has fallen 0.97%. Over the past year, it has climbed by 6.89%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,340.40 apiece on the NSE on Feb. 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,084.70 apiece on Aug. 14, 2025.

At 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Nestle India shares were trading 0.25% lower at Rs 1,282.40 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.

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