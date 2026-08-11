NBCC (India) Q1 Results Today: Time, Interim Dividend, What To Watch, Earnings Call, Share Price Performance

NBCC (India) entered FY27 with a consolidated order book of Rs 1,27,820 crore as of March 31, 2026, giving investors significant revenue visibility but also putting the focus on execution. The company's Q1 FY27 results will offer the first indication of how quickly this order book is translating into revenue and whether margins are holding up.

Investors will also track the pace of order inflows, real estate monetisation and the performance of key subsidiaries, along with the company's outlook for FY27.

Here is everything you need to know about NBCC's Q1 FY27 results schedule.

NBCC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated Aug. 4, 2026, NBCC (India) confirmed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider and declare the first Interim Dividend on the paid–up equity shares for the financial year 2026-27, if any.

ALSO READ: Kaynes Technology In Talks With Investors To Spin Off Smart Metering Business

NBCC Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. to discuss Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

NBCC Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors and market observers will keep a close eye on these core operational and financial metrics:

Revenue Growth and Execution Pace

Order Inflows and Order Book

EBITDA Margins and Profitability

Real Estate Monetisation

Subsidiary Performance and Amalgamation

Interim Dividend

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Live Updates: MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, NBCC, RVNL, Bata India, Siemens Earnings In Focus

NBCC (India) Share Price Performance

Shares of NBCC (India) have declined 0.69% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has fallen 4.00% in the past month and 6.74% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has declined 22.61%, while it has fallen 13.96% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 125.85 apiece on the NSE on December 29, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 77.18 on March 30, 2026.

NBCC Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

NBCC reported a 37.2% jump in net profit at Rs 241 crore in the Q4FY26 against Rs 176 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs revenue declined 1.8% to Rs 4,560 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026', from Rs 4,644 crore in the same period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA dipped 1.4% to Rs 287 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 291 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin remained flat at 6.3% on a year-on-year basis.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.