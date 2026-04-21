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Motilal Oswal To Aditya Birla: Indian Funds That Backed Apple Shares In Tim Cook's $4 Trillion Era

Motilal Oswal Asset Management had the largest disclosed holding, with a current market value of about $125.9 million.

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Motilal Oswal To Aditya Birla: Indian Funds That Backed Apple Shares In Tim Cook's $4 Trillion Era
(Photo source: Gemini AI)

Several Indian fund houses held shares in Apple during Tim Cook's tenure, giving domestic investors exposure to one of the strongest wealth creators in global markets as the iPhone maker's value rose from about $350 billion to $4 trillion.

Cook, who became Apple chief executive on Aug. 24, 2011, will step down on Sept. 1 and move to the role of executive chairman. Apple has named hardware chief John Ternus as his successor.

Indian institutions ranging from Motilal Oswal to Aditya Birla held positions in Apple, according to data available on Bloomberg, linking local savings pools to the company's expansion in devices, services and custom chips during the Cook era.

Largest Holdings

Among the Indian fund houses, Motilal Oswal Asset Management had the largest disclosed holding, with a current market value of about $125.9 million tied to 461,070 shares.

ICICI Prudential AMC was the second-largest holder in the data set, with Apple shares valued at about $23.5 million. Other investors listed included Quantum Edelweiss, Edelweiss Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Sevenhill Securities.

ALSO READ: Apple's Next CEO Faces Three Big Tests As John Ternus Prepares To Take Over

Why Apple Drew Interest

Apple delivered strong shareholder returns during Cook's near 15-year run, supported by growth in the iPhone business, expansion into wearables such as Apple Watch and AirPods, and the rise of services including Apple Pay and Apple Music.

The company also shifted Mac computers to Apple-designed chips, helping deepen control over hardware and software.

Apple's growing presence in India has added to local investor interest. The company has expanded manufacturing in the country and increased its retail footprint as it seeks new growth markets and supply-chain diversity.

ALSO READ: From $350 Billion To $4 Trillion: How Apple Stock Performed Under Tim Cook

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