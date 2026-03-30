More Pain In OMCs, Buy Banks And Power: Jefferies' Sectoral Playbook Amid Oil Shock

The ongoing Middle East conflict is triggering a clear shift in India's equity landscape, with Jefferies flagging a divergence between sectors exposed to crude-linked costs and those better insulated. The brokerage has trimmed FY27 earnings growth for MSCI India by 2–2.5 percentage points to 13–14%, with the impact unevenly distributed — setting the stage for a potential sector rotation in markets.

The downgrade reflects rising input costs, pressure on margins, and potential demand destruction, factoring in the possibility that elevated oil prices could persist through at least part of the fiscal year, prolonging the earnings impact.

Under Pressure: OMCs, Airlines, Consumption Plays

At the sharp end of the oil shock are oil marketing companies (OMCs), which face the dual burden of elevated crude costs and constrained pricing flexibility. Even with recent excise duty cuts, under-recoveries remain a key risk if retail prices stay capped. Airlines are another direct casualty, with aviation turbine fuel costs rising sharply, squeezing margins. Jefferies sees earnings downgrades of over 10% in some of these segments under its base case.

The pain extends to cement, paints, and gas utilities, where input costs are heavily linked to energy prices. Higher fuel and freight costs are expected to weigh on profitability.

Meanwhile, consumption-facing sectors such as QSR chains, retail, and real estate could see demand softening as inflationary pressures erode purchasing power. These sectors face a double hit — rising costs and weakening demand.

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Relative Safe Havens: Banks, IT, Power

On the other side of the spectrum, Jefferies identifies sectors with relative resilience. Large banks stand out, supported by stable asset quality and limited direct exposure to crude price volatility. In fact, they could benefit from a flight to quality within equities.

IT services firms are also better placed, aided by a weaker rupee, which supports export earnings. Similarly, defence and power companies are seen as structurally insulated from oil-linked disruptions. The brokerage also highlights chemicals and pharma as relatively less impacted, given their pricing power and more diversified cost structures.

Earnings Impact: A Wide Spectrum

Jefferies' sectoral breakdown suggests the bulk of the market may see limited earnings impact (0–5%), but pockets of stress are building. Sectors such as OMCs and airlines could face earnings hits exceeding 10–20%, while capital-intensive and energy-dependent industries like cement and industrials may see mid-single-digit downgrades.

The key takeaway for markets is not just the macro hit, but the dispersion in outcomes across sectors. Jefferies' strategy note effectively lays out a playbook: tilt towards defensives and exporters, while remaining cautious on oil-sensitive and consumption-driven segments.

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