Minda Corp Q1 Results: Net Profit More Than Triples On One-Time Gain, Revenue up 33% YoY

Minda Corp Q1 Results: Minda Corporation Ltd. announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Thursday, Aug. 13, reporting robust earnings, backed by double-digit revenue growth and a significant exceptional gain. Spark Minda's flagship company's net profit surged four times Rs 206 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, marking a massive jump compared to Rs 65.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bottom-line growth was significantly bolstered by a one-time gain of Rs 124 crore reported by the leading automotive component manufacturer during the quarter-under-review.

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Minda Corp Q1 Results: Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue: The company witnessed strong top-line momentum, with consolidated revenue from operations growing by 33.2% to reach Rs 1,846 crore, up from Rs 1,386 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA: Operating performance remained highly resilient. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) surged by 35.1% to Rs 211 crore, compared to Rs 156 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating Margins: The EBITDA margin saw a slight improvement, expanding by 10 basis points to 11.4% from 11.3% a year earlier, reflecting better operational efficiencies and economies of scale despite rising input costs.

Exceptional Item: The massive spike in the quarter's net profit was largely driven by a recorded one-time exceptional gain amounting to Rs 124 crore.

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The 33.2% jump in revenue and parallel 35.1% growth in EBITDA highlights Minda Corp's strong market positioning and steady demand across its automotive product segments. The company's ability to slightly expand its operating margins to 11.4% indicates effective cost management and a favorable product mix during the quarter. Excluding the Rs 124 crore one-time gain, the core operational metrics still demonstrate healthy double-digit growth, reflecting the strength of its automotive components business.

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