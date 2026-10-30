Max Healthcare Q2 Results: Profit Slips 15% To Rs 415 Crore Even As Revenue Surges

Max Healthcare announced second quarter results of fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The company's net profit fell 15.5% to Rs 415 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 491 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 20.3% to Rs 2,569 crore from Rs 2,135 crore, while EBITDA increased 23.8% to Rs 712 crore from Rs 575 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 27.7% from 26.9%. The company approved a capex of Rs 190 crore for two hospitals and revised the project cost for its Gurugram facility to Rs 1,143 crore.

(This is a developing story.)

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