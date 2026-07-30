Lohia Corp IPO Listing: Shares Debut At 8% Premium To Issue Price



Lohia Corp Ltd. made its stock market debut on the BSE on Thursday, listing at Rs 460 per share, a 8.23% premium to its issue price of Rs 425.

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 461, reflecting a 8.47% premium over the issue price.

Lohia Corp IPO Subscription

The Rs 1,101.28 crore initial public offering was subscribed 4.20 times during the three-day bidding period, led by strong demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

The IPO was a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 2.59 crore equity shares, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Lohia Corp Business Overview

Lohia Corp manufactures machinery for the technical textiles industry, with a focus on equipment used to produce PP and HDPE woven fabrics and sacks. Its products cater to packaging and industrial applications, including cement and fertiliser bags, FIBCs, geotextiles, tarpaulins, ropes and twines.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had an annual installed capacity of 240 tape extrusion lines, 13,800 circular looms and 108,000 winders.

Lohia Corp Financial Performance

The company reported strong growth in FY26, with total income rising 25.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,737.87 crore from Rs 1,386.47 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 64.2% to Rs 193.45 crore, while EBITDA increased 48.5% to Rs 339.45 crore.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had total assets of Rs 1,304.66 crore, reserves and surplus of Rs 519.16 crore, while total borrowings declined to Rs 152.78 crore.

About Lohia Corp

Incorporated in 2023, Lohia Corp is a manufacturer of machinery for the technical textiles industry. The company supplies equipment used in the production of woven polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fabrics for industrial and packaging applications across domestic and international markets.

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