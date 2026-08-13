Lenskart To Gokaldas Export: Motilal Oswal Sees Up To 46% Upside In These 10 Stocks After Q1 Results — Full List Inside

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Moitlal Oswal Report

Gokaldas Export, Laxmi Dental, VIP Industries, Gujarat Energy, PI Industries, Lenskart, Sun TV Network, Repco Home Finance, Senco Gold and Jyothy Laboratories are on Motilal Oswal Financial Services' radar following their first-quarter FY27 earnings.

The brokerage has Buy ratings on Gokaldas Export, Laxmi Dental, VIP Industries, Gujarat Energy, PI Industries and Lenskart, while maintaining Neutral calls on Sun TV Network, Repco Home Finance, Senco Gold and Jyothy Laboratories.

Among the 10 stocks, Gokaldas Export carries the highest indicated upside of 46%, followed by Laxmi Dental at 40%, VIP Industries at 39%, Gujarat Energy at 31%, PI Industries at 21% and Lenskart at 20%, based on the market prices cited in Motilal Oswal's reports.

Lenskart: Buy, Revised Target Price Rs 705; 20% Upside

Motilal Oswal reiterated Buy on Lenskart and revised its target price to Rs 705, implying about 20% upside from the stated CMP of Rs 586. The brokerage said revenue grew 34% year-on-year in Q1, while pre-Ind AS EBITDA almost doubled and margins expanded sharply.

Strong same-store sales growth, store additions, premiumisation and improving international operations underpin the brokerage's positive view. Motilal Oswal also raised its FY27-FY28 pre-Ind AS EBITDA estimates by around 4-5% after increasing product-margin assumptions.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Lenskart Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Gokaldas Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Laxmi Dental Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Senco Gold Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Sun Tv Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Gujarat Energy Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Pi Industries Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Vip Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Jyothy Labs Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Repco Home Finance Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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