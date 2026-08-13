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Lenskart To Gokaldas Export: Motilal Oswal Sees Up To 46% Upside In These 10 Stocks After Q1 Results — Full List Inside

Among the 10 stocks, Gokaldas Export carries the highest indicated upside of 46%, followed by Laxmi Dental at 40%, VIP Industries at 39%, based on the market prices cited in Motilal Oswal's reports.

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Lenskart To Gokaldas Export: Motilal Oswal Sees Up To 46% Upside In These 10 Stocks After Q1 Results — Full List Inside
Gokaldas Export, Laxmi Dental, VIP Industries, Gujarat Energy, and more stocks in focus after Q1 results.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
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Senco Gold Ltd
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Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.
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PI Industries Ltd.
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Sun TV Network Ltd.
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Lenskart Solutions Ltd
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Gokaldas Exports Ltd.
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Repco Home Finance Ltd.
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VIP Industries Ltd.
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Laxmi Dental Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Moitlal Oswal Report

Gokaldas Export, Laxmi Dental, VIP Industries, Gujarat Energy, PI Industries, Lenskart, Sun TV Network, Repco Home Finance, Senco Gold and Jyothy Laboratories are on Motilal Oswal Financial Services' radar following their first-quarter FY27 earnings.

The brokerage has Buy ratings on Gokaldas Export, Laxmi Dental, VIP Industries, Gujarat Energy, PI Industries and Lenskart, while maintaining Neutral calls on Sun TV Network, Repco Home Finance, Senco Gold and Jyothy Laboratories.

Among the 10 stocks, Gokaldas Export carries the highest indicated upside of 46%, followed by Laxmi Dental at 40%, VIP Industries at 39%, Gujarat Energy at 31%, PI Industries at 21% and Lenskart at 20%, based on the market prices cited in Motilal Oswal's reports.

Lenskart: Buy, Revised Target Price Rs 705; 20% Upside

Motilal Oswal reiterated Buy on Lenskart and revised its target price to Rs 705, implying about 20% upside from the stated CMP of Rs 586. The brokerage said revenue grew 34% year-on-year in Q1, while pre-Ind AS EBITDA almost doubled and margins expanded sharply.

Strong same-store sales growth, store additions, premiumisation and improving international operations underpin the brokerage's positive view. Motilal Oswal also raised its FY27-FY28 pre-Ind AS EBITDA estimates by around 4-5% after increasing product-margin assumptions.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Lenskart Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Gokaldas Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Laxmi Dental Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Senco Gold Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Sun Tv Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Gujarat Energy Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Pi Industries Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Vip Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Jyothy Labs Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Repco Home Finance Q1 Review.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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