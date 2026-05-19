Lenskart Q4 Results This Week: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held this week. The board will consider and approve the audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. With these results, the company will share details about its revenue, profits, margins and other aspects for the January to March quarter. The company had earlier informed on March 26, 2026 that the trading window for dealing in its equity shares has been closed from April 1, 2026 for designated persons.

Lenskart Q4 Results: Date

Lenskart Solutions has confirmed that its Board of Directors will meet on May 20 to discuss and approve Q4FY26 results.

Lenskart Q4: Trading Window

The company's trading window remains closed from April 1 in view of the upcoming Q4 results. The restriction applies to designated persons and their immediate relatives. The window will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the audited financial results.

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Lenskart Q4 Results: Earnings Call

Lenskart has also said that its earnings Call (Zoom Call) is scheduled on Wednesday, 20 May at 5:00 p.m. The company will discuss financial results and performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Lenskart Q3FY26 Results

Lenskart Solutions reported its consolidated Q3FY26 revenue up 37% year-on-year to Rs 2,308 crores versus Rs 1,669 crore last year. Ebitda rose 90% YoY to Rs 462 crores, with margin expanding 550 basis points above 20% for the first time. PAT stood at Rs 131 crores versus Rs 1.85 crore in Q3FY25.

Lenskart Share Price History

Lenskart Solutions shares debuted on Nov 10, 2025, listing at Rs 390 on BSE and Rs 395 on NSE. Since listing, the stock has gained 20.27% over its issue price. In recent performance, it is up 2.01% in the last five sessions on the NSE and has fallen 8.99% over one month. It is still up 13.07% in six months and 10.56% year-to-date. The stock touched its all-time-low shortly after debut at Rs 356.10 on NSE on Nov. 10, 2025. Its all-time-high was logged on April 15 at Rs 557.65. At 9:47 a.m on Tuesday, Lenskart shares were trading 1.80% up at Rs 484.80 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.28%t rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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