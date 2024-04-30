NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Holds Drop as Mideast Cease-Fire Talks Erode Risk Premium
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Holds Drop as Mideast Cease-Fire Talks Erode Risk Premium

Track the latest crude prices here.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Oil storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Oil dropped for a third day, erasing all of the surge on Monday that followed Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg
Oil storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Oil dropped for a third day, erasing all of the surge on Monday that followed Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held its biggest drop in almost two weeks as discussions on a possible cease-fire in the Middle East reduced the risk premium for crude.

Brent crude traded above $88 a barrel after closing 1.2% lower on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate under $83. The gap between Israel and Hamas on an agreement to release hostages has narrowed in recent weeks and a deal was close, according to two people familiar with the deliberations.

Oil Holds Drop as Mideast Cease-Fire Talks Erode Risk Premium

Crude is set to eke out a fourth monthly gain, after surging to its highest since October in mid-April following Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel. Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as OPEC+ supply curbs, are bolstering prices, although uncertainty over US monetary policy and high inventories in product markets including diesel are weighing on the outlook for demand.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on an ongoing visit to the Middle East, urged leaders of the Hamas militant group — designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union — to quickly reach a decision on Israeli conditions for a cease-fire. 

“We’ve already seen crude ease a bit on anticipation of a rapprochement, but prices may now remain rangebound until the outcome of the latest push for a truce is known,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “In the event of a deal, I expect crude to quickly slide toward $80.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT