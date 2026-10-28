KPIT Technologies Q2 Results: Revenue, Profit Rise Marginally; Margin Improves

KPIT Technologies reported a modest sequential improvement in its consolidated financial performance in the September quarter, with revenue, Ebitda, and net profit rising from the previous quarter. The Ebitda margin also improved, indicating a slight expansion in operating profitability.

Revenue increased 1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,691 crore from Rs 1,675 crore in the June quarter. Ebitda rose 4.3% to Rs 283 crore from Rs 272 crore, while net profit grew 3.4% to Rs 121 crore from Rs 117 crore.

The Ebitda margin improved to 16.8% from 16.2% in the preceding quarter, reflecting a 60-basis-point expansion.

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America Revenue Improves, Europe Sees Decline

The company's regional revenue performance showed a mixed trend during the quarter. Revenue from America rose to Rs 599 crore from Rs 514 crore in the June quarter. However, revenue from the UK and Europe declined to Rs 766 crore from Rs 884 crore, while revenue from the rest of the world increased to Rs 860 crore from Rs 789 crore.

The regional performance indicates that growth in the Americas and the rest of the world offset the decline in the UK and Europe.

KPIT To Expand Presence In Vietnam

Alongside its results, KPIT Technologies' board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam. The proposed entity will support the company's growth initiatives by providing access to skilled talent, strengthening customer engagement, developing research and development capabilities, and expanding its regional presence.

The subsidiary will focus on engineering and technology products and services, primarily for the mobility industry. The company has proposed an initial capital investment of $2 million.

The board also approved an increase in the factoring facility limit for its UK subsidiary from GBP 6 million to GBP 12 million through BNP Paribas Commercial Finance. KPIT Technologies said the related letter of comfort would not constitute a financial obligation for the company.

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KPIT Technologies Stock Performance

The stock price rose around 1.69% in intraday trade after the results were announced by the company. At around 1:12 p.m., the stock is trading at Rs 542.8 apiece on the NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 531.9.

Having said that, the stock has been down over 53% in 2026 so far, and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 25.06 times.

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