Kirloskar Oil Engines in Focus: Multiple Growth Triggers Keep Motilal Oswal Bullish — Check Revised Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. shares are likely to be in focus after Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy' rating on the stock, citing multiple growth levers across powergen, industrial, and export segments, along with a strong order pipeline.

The brokerage has also raised its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 3% and 10%, respectively, and set a revised target price of Rs 2,750, reflecting confidence in execution and demand visibility.

The brokerage remains positive on the overall demand environment in the segments in which Kirloskar Oil is currently operating such as powergen, industrial and even exports. Recent large order win from one of the hyperscalers is also positive for the company, with execution to be completed during this fiscal. Motilal Oswal believe that the successful and timely completion of this order will open up opportunities from other data centre projects.

Ongoing capex of the company will also enable it to capitalize on the strong demand in the powergen and industrial segments as highlighted in the brokerage's previous note.

The company's initiatives on new product development will also yield results over time.

Motilal Oswal has maintain Buy with a revised target price of Rs 2,750.

Key risks and concerns

Any slowdown in demand in key segments, aggressive competition from other players, and a surge in commodity prices could adversely impact overall earnings for the company.

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