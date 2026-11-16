Kaynes Changes Reported Numbers For Past Years | Here's What Investors Need To Know

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. has revised its financial statements for earlier periods after identifying accounting errors involving revenue recognition, inventory valuation, financing arrangements and several balance-sheet items.

The changes extend beyond a regrouping of financial statement entries. They include revenue recorded before control of goods had passed to customers, inventory carrying costs that had been overstated and financing arrangements that should have been classified as borrowings.

The company has restated comparative figures for the June 2026 quarter, the September 2025 quarter and half-year, FY26 and its opening balance sheet as of April 1, 2025.

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For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations has been revised to Rs 3,680.9 crore from Rs 3,626.4 crore. Consolidated profit for the year is now Rs 391.5 crore, compared with the previously reported Rs 363.9 crore.

Revenue And Inventory

One of the corrections concerns sales booked before the transfer of control to customers was complete. Kaynes said it has reversed the revenue, related receivables, inventory and cost of materials consumed in the periods in which they were originally recorded. The revenue and associated costs have instead been recognised in the periods to which they belong.

The company also found that inventory had been overstated because certain overhead costs were included in its value. Those excess costs have been reversed. Provisions have also been recorded for inventory identified as slow-moving or non-moving.

Separately, the group revised provisions for expected credit losses on receivables and corrected the accounting for certain other assets and expenses.

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Debt Classification Changes

A significant balance-sheet adjustment relates to financing arrangements previously reflected under trade receivables and trade payables.

Bills discounted with recourse, where Kaynes retained an obligation with the character of borrowing, have been moved from trade receivables to current borrowings. Supplier-finance arrangements carrying borrowing-like obligations have also been reclassified from trade payables to borrowings.

At March 31, 2026, consolidated short-term borrowings were revised to Rs 1,004.9 crore from Rs 537.9 crore. Long-term borrowings rose to Rs 388.8 crore from Rs 337 crore.

The restatement also includes corrections to the accounting for leasehold land, manufacturing rights, investments in associates, foreign exchange differences and acquisition-related balances.

What The Auditor Said

Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, which reviewed the September 2026 quarter, highlighted the restatement under Ind AS 8, the accounting standard governing errors and changes in accounting policies and estimates.

The auditor stated: "Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter."

The firm also noted that the earlier-period reviews and audit had been conducted by K.P. Rao & Co, whose reports it relied upon for the relevant comparative figures.

In its consolidated review report, Walker Chandiok separately flagged that it could not comment on any adjustments to the group's share of loss from associate Mixx Technologies. The associate's financial information had not been independently reviewed or audited, and the auditor said it could not perform alternative procedures.

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