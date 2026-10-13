Kalpataru Projects Wins Rs 2,225 Crore Orders, Order Book Hits Record High

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. has secured new orders worth Rs 2,225 crore, strengthening its power transmission and distribution business as the engineering and construction company continues to build its project pipeline.

The latest wins include orders and a letter of comfort worth approximately Rs 2,031 crore in India and international markets, along with a Rs 194 crore order secured by its Swedish subsidiary, Linjemontage i Grästorp AB.

Transmission And Distribution Orders Drive New Wins

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The latest contracts are in the power transmission and distribution segment, which is benefiting from investments in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion, and renewable energy integration across domestic and international markets.

MD & CEO, KPIL, Manish Mohnot said, "We are pleased to announce new order wins in our T&D (Transmission & Distribution) business, which reflect a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and growing customer confidence.”

He also said that the company has secured orders worth approximately Rs 20,000 crore so far in FY27, representing growth of more than 30% year-on-year.

Linjemontage has secured a contract worth approximately Rs 194 crore, equivalent to around SEK 200 million, from Swedish electricity network operator Ellevio AB. The project involves refurbishing and expanding an existing 130 kV substation in Repbäcken, Borlänge, to improve electricity grid capacity and reliability. The project is expected to run until October 2029.

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Order Book At Record High

Kalpataru Projects saw order inflows of Rs 7,668 crore in FY27 (till Aug. 11), and the order book had reached an all-time high of Rs 66,607 crore, supported by marquee project wins across its transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, and water businesses at the end of the June quarter of FY27.

The strong order pipeline provides visibility for future execution across the company's infrastructure businesses. Kalpataru Projects operates in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways, and airports.

For investors, the focus will remain on the company's ability to convert its sizeable order book into revenue growth while sustaining order inflows across domestic and international markets.

Kalpataru Projects Share Price Performance

Even though the company added significant orders to its book, the shares of Kalpataru Projects remained muted on Tuesday, Oct. 13,

Currently, trading at Rs 1,412.9 apiece on the NSE, while the benchmark Nifty 50 is up around 0.8%.

In the previous month, the stock fell marginally by around 1.6%; however, in 2026, the stock rallied around 17.5%, and 114.4% in the past three years.

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