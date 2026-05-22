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JSW Cement Shares Up 7% In Trade After Multifold Growth In Q4 Profit

JSW Cement shares rose as much as 7.05% to a high of Rs 136.44 apiece. They are currently trading higher by 5.92% as of 9:48 am.

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JSW Cement Shares Up 7% In Trade After Multifold Growth In Q4 Profit
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JSW Cement Ltd
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  • JSW Cement reported Q4 profit of Rs 371 crore, up from Rs 34 crore last year
  • Revenue from operations rose 10.9% to Rs 1,895 crore in the March quarter
  • EBITDA increased 52.5% to Rs 365 crore with margins expanding to 19.3%
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JSW Cement Ltd. shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported its March quarter earnings for the financial year 2026, reporting a multifold growth in bottom line while revenue from operations saw a double-digit growth. For the March quarter, the cement giant posted a profit of Rs 371 crore, up from Rs 34 crore in the year-ago period. JSW Cement's Q4FY25 was impacted by exceptional items amounting to more than Rs 1,500 crore for the full year.

JSW Cement shares rose as much as 7.05% to a high of Rs 136.44 apiece. They are currently trading higher by 5.92% as of 9:48 am.

The company currently has 12 buy calls, two hold calls, and one sell rating. 

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Revenue from operations rose 10.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,895 crore from Rs 1,709 crore, while EBITDA jumped 52.5% to Rs 365 crore from Rs 240 crore. EBITDA margins expanded significantly to 19.3% from 14% - an improvement of 530 basis points year-on-year.

The company also re-appointed Nilesh Narwekar as Chief Executive Officer for a further term of three years.

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