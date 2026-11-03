ITC Q2 Review: FMCG Shines, Cigarette Business Drags; Motilal Oswal Retains Neutral Rating; Check Target Price

ITC reported consolidated net cigarette revenue (Rs 5,930 crore) contraction of 23% (in line). Given such a sharp increase in taxes, ITC has adopted a calibrated price hike strategy (unlike immediate tax pass-on historically) to protect drop-out of consumers from legal to illegal cigarette markets. Volume decline was in high single digits. Cigarette price hikes are still active, yet cumulative hike has not reached the tax-neutral level.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Neutral rating on ITC Ltd. with our SoTP-based target price of Rs 285, implying 17 times Sep'28E earnings per share.

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The brokerage largely maintains its EPS estimates for FY27 and FY28.

According to Motilal Oswal ITC is still in the transitory phase, with the full tax hike yet to be passed on to consumers. Thus, the brokerage believe Cigarette's revenue and EBIT performance will be volatile in the near term.

The FMCG business continues to perform well, with robust improvement in margins. However, the brokerage believe earnings pressure on cigarettes would offset near-term catalysts, recovery in FMCG and Paper and comfort on valuation.

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ITC has a full cigarette portfolio to better navigate the tax increase, but competitive pressure from illicit cigarettes will take a toll on the formal cigarette industry, believes Motilal Oswal

ITC Q2 FY27 Results Highlights

ITC reported consolidated net cigarette revenue (Rs 5,930 crore) contraction of 23% (in line). Given such a sharp increase in taxes, ITC has adopted a calibrated price hike strategy (unlike immediate tax pass-on historically) to protect drop-out of consumers from legal to illegal cigarette markets.

Volume decline was in high single digits. Cigarette price hikes are still active, yet cumulative hike has not reached the tax-neutral level.

Consolidated EBIT declined 26% YoY to Rs 4,040 crore (estimate: Rs 3,940 crore).

Standalone EBIT declined 27% YoY.

Consolidated FMCG segment sales grew 19% YoY (ex-Atta up 23%) (beat).

EBIT grew 31% YoY to Rs 580 crore (estimate Rs 480 crore).

EBIT margin expanded 70bp (-70bp in base) to 8%.

Agri business revenue rose 13% YoY to Rs 4,550 crore (est. Rs 4,120 crore, -16% in 1QFY27).

EBIT margin expanded 20bp YoY to 11.4% (est. 8.5%, 4.4% in q1 FY27).

Paper business sales rose 36% YoY to Rs 3,020 crore (include CPP acquisition). EBIT increased 51% YoY to Rs 270 crore (est. Rs 280 crore), while EBIT margin expanded 90bp YoY to 9.1%.

Paperboard LTL revenue rose 10% and EBIT rose 52% YoY.

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