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IT Services, Telecom Q4 Result Preview: Infosys, HCLTech, Bharti Airtel Tops Axis Securities List — Check Target Price

Axis Securities projects moderate growth for Indian IT Services and telecom sector; sees currency tailwinds to offer earning cushion.

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IT Services, Telecom Q4 Result Preview: Infosys, HCLTech, Bharti Airtel Tops Axis Securities List — Check Target Price
Over the past few quarters, clients of Indian IT services companies have curtailed IT budgets amid this uncertainty, particularly in the US and Europe.
(Photo: Envato)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
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Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
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Infosys Ltd.
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Wipro Ltd.
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LTIMindtree Ltd.
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Coforge Ltd.
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KPIT Technologies Ltd.
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Affle 3i Ltd.
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Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.
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Eternal Ltd
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Bharti Airtel Ltd.
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Zensar Technologies Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

The IT Services sector is expected to report moderate growth in March-quarter, primarily due to the lack of a meaningful improvement in demand, a steady deal pipeline, and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties such as geopolitical conflicts, trade tensions, and political instability.

Over the past few quarters, clients of Indian IT services companies have curtailed IT budgets amid this uncertainty, particularly in the US and Europe.

Large enterprises continue to prioritise cost optimisation and defer discretionary spending, resulting in a higher share of cost take-out deals, vendor consolidation, and reduced headcount-related expenses.

Telecom sector

Telecom players, i.e., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio, continue to gain market share, supported by higher customer stickiness, improving financial performance, and favourable market conditions. The brokerage believes this momentum is likely to continue, driven by the 5G rollout, tariff hikes, strategic alliances, and robust cash flows.

While competitive intensity has moderated due to market consolidation, challenges such as high debt levels for weaker players and regulatory obligations persist.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities It Services Telecom Q4FY26 Results Preview.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank, SBI To Bajaj Finance: Check Axis Securities Top Stock Picks In BFSI Pack Ahead Of Q4 Results

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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