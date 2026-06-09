IndiGo Shares Set to Fly: Motilal Oswal Sees 28% Upside — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. are likely to remain in focus after domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its ‘Buy' rating on the stock, citing strong structural growth tailwinds and a clear long-term expansion roadmap.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 5,600, implying an upside potential of around 28% from current levels.

Despite persistent near-term headwinds owing to airspace disruptions in the Middle East, high fuel costs and INR depreciation, the brokerage remains confident about IndiGo's growth strategy, anchored by India's strong domestic demand base and the company's steadily expanding international network.

The brokerage remains optimistic on IndiGo for its unmatched domestic network leadership, rapidly expanding international presence, industry-leading cost structure, robust fleet expansion pipeline, and multiple growth levers such as premiumisation, expansion in cargo and acceleration in loyalty, which positions the company for continued market share gains and healthy earnings growth in the medium term.

Looking ahead, a gradual normalisation of international operations, easing Pratt & Whitney-related groundings, fleet expansion (including A321XLR-led international deployment), and resilient demand trends are expected to support performance recovery over the coming year.

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