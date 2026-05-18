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Indian Oil, JSW Cement, Zydus Wellness, Ola Electric Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

JSW Cement is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 1,869.19 crore.

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Indian Oil, JSW Cement, Zydus Wellness, Ola Electric Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates
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Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Cement, Zydus Wellness and Ola Electric Mobility will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Monday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Indian Oil is expected to report revenue at Rs 23,6815.6 crore and profit at Rs 14,359.81 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 14,708.24 crore with margin at 6.2%.

Earnings Estimate
CompanyRevenueEbitdaMarginProfit
Apollo Micro SystemsRs 3,470.65 croreRs 487.2 crore14%Rs 239.65 crore
GE Vernova T&D IndiaRs 1,717.43 croreRs 416.73 crore24.3%Rs 311.55 crore
Indian Oil CorporationRs 2,36,815.6 croreRs 14,708.24 crore6.2%Rs 14,359.81 crore
JSW CementRs 1,869.19 croreRs 351.59 crore18.8%Rs 158.8 crore
Ola Electric MobilityRs 326.15 crore(Rs 234.98 crore)(Rs 430.7 crore)
Baazar Style RetailRs 466.2 croreRs 60.5 crore13%(Rs 72 lakh)
Triveni TurbineRs 656.16 croreRs 142.38 crore21.7%Rs 114 crore
Zydus WellnessRs 1,426.73 croreRs 279.24 crore19.6%Rs 184.05 crore

JSW Cement is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 1,869.19 crore. Profit is estimated to be at Rs 158.8 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 351.59 crore with a margin at 18.8%.

Zydus Wellness is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,426.73 crore and profit of Rs 184.05 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 279.24 crore and margin of 19.6%.

Earnings Today

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, AJAX Engineering Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Astral Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jain Resource Recycling Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Seamec Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, Subros Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd.

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