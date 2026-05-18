Indian Oil, JSW Cement, Zydus Wellness, Ola Electric Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Cement, Zydus Wellness and Ola Electric Mobility will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Monday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Indian Oil is expected to report revenue at Rs 23,6815.6 crore and profit at Rs 14,359.81 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 14,708.24 crore with margin at 6.2%.

Earnings Estimate Company Revenue Ebitda Margin Profit Apollo Micro Systems Rs 3,470.65 crore Rs 487.2 crore 14% Rs 239.65 crore GE Vernova T&D India Rs 1,717.43 crore Rs 416.73 crore 24.3% Rs 311.55 crore Indian Oil Corporation Rs 2,36,815.6 crore Rs 14,708.24 crore 6.2% Rs 14,359.81 crore JSW Cement Rs 1,869.19 crore Rs 351.59 crore 18.8% Rs 158.8 crore Ola Electric Mobility Rs 326.15 crore (Rs 234.98 crore) (Rs 430.7 crore) Baazar Style Retail Rs 466.2 crore Rs 60.5 crore 13% (Rs 72 lakh) Triveni Turbine Rs 656.16 crore Rs 142.38 crore 21.7% Rs 114 crore Zydus Wellness Rs 1,426.73 crore Rs 279.24 crore 19.6% Rs 184.05 crore

JSW Cement is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 1,869.19 crore. Profit is estimated to be at Rs 158.8 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 351.59 crore with a margin at 18.8%.

Zydus Wellness is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,426.73 crore and profit of Rs 184.05 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 279.24 crore and margin of 19.6%.

Earnings Today

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, AJAX Engineering Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Astral Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Jain Resource Recycling Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, Seamec Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, Subros Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd.

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