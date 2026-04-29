Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% To Rs 3,103 crore, NII Up 11%, Dividend Declared

Indian Bank Q4 Results: Indian Bank announced financial results for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal on Wednesday, April 29. The lender's net profit rose 5% to Rs 3,103 crore from Rs 2,956 crore in the same period previous year.

The net interest income (NII), which is the difference of interest earned and interest paid, surged 11.3% to Rs 7,110 crore from Rs 6,389 crore in Q4FY25, the bank informed in an exchange filing.

The bank's asset quality improved in the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio falling to 1.98% from 2.23% in the previous quarter. The lender plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP/Rights Issue. Meanwhile, provisions stood at Rs 1,226 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 against Rs 857 crore reported in the same period previous year.

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Indian Bank Dividend

In addition to quarterly results, the bank declared dividend of Rs 18.25 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

"Recommended dividend of Rs.18.25 per Equity Share i.e @182.50 % of paid up Equity Capital of the Bank for the Financial Year 2025-26," the filing read. The record date for ascertaining entitlement of dividend for fiscal 2026 will be on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The dividend payment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual Genral Meeting, which has been scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, June 17.

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