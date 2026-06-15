Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella On The Future Of AI: 'Don't Let The Models Eat Everything’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has warned against a future where industries cede their core value to a handful of foundational AI models, where AI "eats everything." Instead, he outlines a blueprint for the modern enterprise, introducing a framework where companies must balance human capital with token capital to build a “learning loop."

“The last thing any of us want is a world where every company across every sector is ceding value to a few models that eat everything they see. If all the value is accrued by only a few models, the political economy will simply not tolerate it. There is no societal permission for an AI future that hollows out entire industries,” he wrote in a post on X.

The New “Mind-Bender” Of Corporate Work

Nadella noted that the transition to an AI-driven economy is “different than any previous platform shift”.

“In the past, we used digital systems to enhance human capital. This is the first time we can create a real cognitive loop between people and digital systems. That is a mind-bender, because it changes how we even conceptualise work inside an enterprise.”

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“What is at stake is not some digital tool or system and its use, but how organisations continue to learn, build IP, differentiate, and thrive in a world where AI models can continuously absorb the expertise of humans and organisations and commoditise it,” he wrote.

Balancing Human And Token Capital

In the AI era, every company needs to build human capital and token capital, Nadella wrote.

“Human capital comprises the knowledge, judgment, relationships, ingenuity, and pattern recognition of its people, while token capital is the firm's AI capability it builds and owns,” he explained.

“Importantly, human capital does not become less valuable as token capital grows. It only becomes more valuable! I believe human agency will be the driver of token capital growth. Humans will set ambitious goals, connect dots across domains, build relationships, and recognise patterns that matter most. Without human direction, you have compute running in circles.”

Thus, the real opportunity is “in building a learning loop on top of models where human capital and token capital compound” instead of simply selecting the best models.

Avoiding The Pitfalls Of AI Globalisation

Nadella cautioned against a future in which a small number of AI systems concentrate power, reducing specialised skills to commodities and weakening entire sectors in the process. He likened the risk to the early wave of globalisation, when outsourcing boosted economic indicators but left many workers facing job losses and uncertainty.

“Think about what happened in the first phase of globalisation, where entire industrial economies were hollowed out by outsourcing. The GDP numbers looked fine on the surface, but the displacement was real and the consequences are still being felt,” Nadella added.

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He argued that the focus should extend beyond creating a “frontier model” and instead focus on building a “frontier ecosystem”. He said the objective should be to ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed across businesses, industries and nations, enabling organisations to capture and build upon their own institutional knowledge while strengthening both human and token capital.

“When that happens, companies will create value for themselves and for the economy around them. Employees will see their expertise amplified and their judgment become part of systems that make it replicable and scalable and the benefits accrue to the companies and communities around them.”

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