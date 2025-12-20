'India Is Capital-Starved, PE Funds Must Invest In Banking System': Experts Decode Shriram-MUFG Deal

Discussing the landmark Shriram-MUFG deal, Ekambaram said that the stake deal is primarily a growth capital for the NBFC as it is a primary infusion into the company. The Kotak Mahindra Bank veteran explained that Japanese banks always look for long-term capital investment deals.

"If India wants to reach the $7 trillion economy goal by 2047, then the financial services will be at the center of it as raw material is money. Foreign capital is a confidence in India. The financial sector is at the core of any economy over the willingness for long term investment," she said.

The banker illustrated State Bank of India's share price as an example of the rising interest of foreign investors in the last 18 months, who have taken the stake in the PSU stock right up to the permitted amount.

"The Reserve Bank of India has brought in some new regulations in the last one year, which have made things easier for banks and NBFCs. The RBI is willing to work with them towards finally looking at credit growth and bring in more money into economy. The government has brought in new fiscal measures and is willing to bring in capital," she explained.

According to Ekambaram, India is a capital-starved country but the outlook is positive. "Which country in the world has over 8% GDP growth for two quarters? So, India has growth in the economy, changing demographics and hunger for consumption. Hence, the growth opportunities are possibly sustained for the medium-term," said the Kotak bank veteran.

"The Indian financial sector has not seen consolidation for a long time, while many other sectors have. So, maybe this is just the beginning, but I think capital infusion ensures growth and vote of confidence," she added.