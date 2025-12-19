Shriram Finance Rallies, Chola Finance Slides Post MUFG Deal: Here's What's Driving The Divergence

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. gained after Japan’s MUFG agreed to invest Rs 39,618 crore for around a 20% stake in the company, a deal that significantly strengthens the lender’s balance sheet and sharpens its valuation appeal.

Under the transaction, MUFG will subscribe to 47.1 crore shares at Rs 840.93 per share, representing about a 7% discount to the prevailing market price. Following the issuance, Shriram Finance’s promoter stake will decline to 20.3% from 25.4%, while public shareholding will dilute to 59.7% from 74.6%.

However, shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. took a hit, sliding nearly 4% post the announcement. Read on to know why.

On a 12-month forward basis, Shriram Finance is valued at about 2.3 times price-to-book, compared with 4 times for Chola Finance and around 2 times for M&M Finance. Applying the forward multiple to the new book value implies a per-share value of around Rs 978.4 for Shriram Finance, underpinning optimism around the stock.